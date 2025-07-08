The 'Watermelon Capital Of The World' Is A Southern Georgia Gem With Delicious Festivals And Artsy Vibes

Atlanta may be considered the biggest tourist draw in Georgia, but the Peach State is filled with countless hidden gems that are well worth visiting. Don't let their small size and obscurity put you off — big things often come in small packages. Just look at Cordele, a seemingly normal rural town that doesn't seem like it has much to offer. However, look past its pastoral appearance and you'll find a Southern gem filled with creativity, festivals that would appeal to even the most discriminating foodie, and an adorable obsession with watermelon.

Located in Crisp County, Cordele is a little over two hours south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by car. When visiting, remember that summers there can be extremely hot and humid. Unless you're used to these conditions, consider making a trip to Cordele in either spring or fall. The city offers plenty of lodging options, including Quality Inn Cordele, Econo Lodge, Hampton Inn & Suites Cordele, and Best Western Colonial Inn. And don't forget to explore the local cuisine at establishments like the Railhouse Tavern, Carter's Fried Chicken, Los Compadres, and Hachi Sushi and Japanese Grill are all fine eateries to grab some delicious grub.

Cordele may be a mostly agricultural community, but it still has quite a bit of creativity on tap. This is made quite obvious by the beautiful rail-themed mural located by SAM Shortline Depot that celebrates the city's history with trains. The Gallery 41 Crisp Area Arts Alliance is Cordele's main visual arts hub, featuring various art exhibitions and events throughout the year. There's also the Empire Performing Arts Studio, which offers theatre classes, camps, and productions. And while you're in Georgia, check out this overlooked eccentric creative utopia that's also one of America's most important art environments.