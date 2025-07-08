The 'Watermelon Capital Of The World' Is A Southern Georgia Gem With Delicious Festivals And Artsy Vibes
Atlanta may be considered the biggest tourist draw in Georgia, but the Peach State is filled with countless hidden gems that are well worth visiting. Don't let their small size and obscurity put you off — big things often come in small packages. Just look at Cordele, a seemingly normal rural town that doesn't seem like it has much to offer. However, look past its pastoral appearance and you'll find a Southern gem filled with creativity, festivals that would appeal to even the most discriminating foodie, and an adorable obsession with watermelon.
Located in Crisp County, Cordele is a little over two hours south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by car. When visiting, remember that summers there can be extremely hot and humid. Unless you're used to these conditions, consider making a trip to Cordele in either spring or fall. The city offers plenty of lodging options, including Quality Inn Cordele, Econo Lodge, Hampton Inn & Suites Cordele, and Best Western Colonial Inn. And don't forget to explore the local cuisine at establishments like the Railhouse Tavern, Carter's Fried Chicken, Los Compadres, and Hachi Sushi and Japanese Grill are all fine eateries to grab some delicious grub.
Cordele may be a mostly agricultural community, but it still has quite a bit of creativity on tap. This is made quite obvious by the beautiful rail-themed mural located by SAM Shortline Depot that celebrates the city's history with trains. The Gallery 41 Crisp Area Arts Alliance is Cordele's main visual arts hub, featuring various art exhibitions and events throughout the year. There's also the Empire Performing Arts Studio, which offers theatre classes, camps, and productions. And while you're in Georgia, check out this overlooked eccentric creative utopia that's also one of America's most important art environments.
Why Cordele is called the watermelon capital of the world
It may seem odd for a city to call itself the capital of the world based solely on a single food product. However, Cordele has a rich and storied past with the summer fruit. Besides, it's hardly the only city in the Peach State to put so much pride into a produce item — this wildly unique, fun Georgia city with unmatched eats calls itself the "Sweet Onion Capital Of The World."
The main reason why Cordele is the one to beat when it comes to watermelons is very simple: The region's unique combination of perfect soil and hot climate has resulted in quite possibly the tastiest watermelons you'll ever have. Obviously, locals decided to capitalize on these factors, and now the city produces more than 200 million pounds of melons annually. Joshua Grant, UGA Ag Agent for Crisp County, supports this claim, telling WGXA News that, "We have some fields that are anywhere from two-to-three hundred acres total themselves in Crisp County, just for one single producer. So, across all our producers in the county, it could be anywhere between six to nine thousand acres in a year planted in just watermelons alone."
Apparently, Hope, Arkansas, and Hempstead, Texas, took their shot at claiming the title of "Watermelon Capital of the World" in the early 1990s. However, Cordele managed to hold onto the title and has continued celebrating the crisp, juicy fruit ever since. Today, Cordele sells its scrumptious bounty in many markets and grocery stores around town, serving as a constant reminder of its fascinating distinction. The city has even called its race track Watermelon Capital Speedway, though the connection between watermelons and auto racing is still unclear.
Cordele's delicious food festivals
It's already been established that Cordele has a long history with the watermelon. But its reverence for the summertime staple doesn't stop at just the massive quantity and quality they produce. Each year, the City of Cordele also hosts the Watermelon Days Festival. For the better part of a century, Cordele has gone all out celebrating the watermelon it a massive festival that the whole family can enjoy. The official festival parade takes place in June but there are also countless activities are held across different parts of the town from starting in early May. The festivities include, but are not limited to, watermelon geocaching, watermelon window decorating contest, a watermelon scavenger hunt, the watermelon festival parade, live music, car shows, and so much more. Who would have thought that the watermelon could inspire so much entertainment?
Watermelons are great and all, but this is the American South we're talking about here, so how about a festival around something a little meatier? Luckily for you carnivores out there, Cordele also has you covered. The Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club has joined forces with the Georgia Barbecue Association to host the Smokin' on Blackshear BBQ & Balloon Festival, a mouthwatering event that invites pitmasters from across the region to put their meat to the test in two competitions, the Cooking For Fun Competition (for hobbyists) and the Pro Cooking Competition (for professionals). But even if you don't have the palate of a caveman, there's plenty more to enjoy at this festival, including live music, arts & crafts vendors, delicious fair food, and tons of hot air balloon fun. And if you want even more local celebrations in Georgia, visit this city near Atlanta that has upscale retail, a lively park, festivals, swim spots, and suburb charm.