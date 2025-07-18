The Complicated Reasons Tick-Borne Illness Is On The Rise And The Best Ways To Protect Yourself

There are preventative steps you can take before and after your outdoor activities to help protect yourself from ticks, such as knowing when tick season begins — March through November. You should also strategically plan your outfit. Some clothes can be tick magnets, and it's important to know what to wear. When hiking, camping, or gardening, long sleeves, long pants, and closed-toe shoes are your best bet to cover any skin. Tuck your pants into your socks and your shirt into your pants to minimize exposed skin.

Applying Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents with ingredients like DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus can also be an added safeguard.While outdoors, try to stay in the center of trails to avoid brushing up against vegetation, which is where the ticks like to hang out. After your activity, check your clothes and throw them in the dryer before washing, as the dry heat without moisture can likely kill them.

Also, showering within two hours can help wash away any unattached ticks. Check your pets and any gear you brought with you, as ticks can latch there, too. If you find a tick, remove it promptly using fine-tipped tweezers and clean the bite area. Early detection and prevention are key to staying safe and healthy during tick season.