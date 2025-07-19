This Postcard-Worthy Big Sur Cove Requiring A Hike To Reach Is A Unique Jade-Hued Haven On California's Coast
Some of Big Sur's most famous sights are visible from the car window, like the iconic Bixby Bridge — built in 1932, it rises up 260 feet from the canyon below, making it one of the world's highest bridges of its kind. Others require some extra effort to see, like the towering McWay Falls in Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, and Jade Cove, a rocky cove accessible via a steep hiking trail. It's one of the hidden highlights you can expect on a self-guided road trip along California's Highway 1, also known as the Pacific Coast Highway. Welcome to Big Sur, a scenic 90-mile stretch of coastline tucked between the Santa Lucia Mountains and the vast expanse of the ocean.
So what's special about Jade Cove, and why is the detour worth it? The cove, located on the southern end of Big Sur near the Sand Dollar Picnic Area, is named for the jade stones that historically clustered on its shoreline. In years past, it was commonplace to spot gray, emerald-green, black, red, or blue jade in the shallow water. It's a rarer occurrence these days, but the quiet cove is still a beautiful spot to get away from it all: Since you can only get there by hiking, Jade Cove doesn't see a lot of visitors. If you've traveled to Italy's northwest coast, you might see how Big Sur rivals the Cinque Terre with its striking cliff views.
Plan a visit to Jade Cove
To get there, navigate to Jade Cove Beach Recreation Area and look for a parking spot on the ocean side of Highway 1. Follow the signs across a meadow to the trail that leads down to the cove. The path is rocky and steep — a fixed rope is usually in place to help hikers descend. It's best to plan your visit around low tide, when it's safer to approach the water's edge. Enjoy the wind and waves in solitude, and keep your eyes open for colorful pieces of jade. Love the area? Be sure to check out nearby Garrapata State Park, a stretch of the Big Sur Coastline with dramatic views and trails.
If you'd like to stay in the park, Big Sur Lodge (rooms from $233) is a charmingly rustic choice, and the onsite café is open to the public. There are several camping areas to choose from, including Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park Campground (sites $50 per night). Dining venues in Big Sur include Nepenthe, with spectacular views over the Pacific, and the Restaurant at Big Sur River Inn. Alternatively, pack a picnic and enjoy it at one of the park's scenic lookout points. Big Sur is remote and requires a car: The closest airport is in Monterey, a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Jade Cove. In search of more coastal parks to explore out west? This wildly breathtaking and little-visited park is the Oregon coast's answer to California's Big Sur.