This Postcard-Worthy Big Sur Cove Requiring A Hike To Reach Is A Unique Jade-Hued Haven On California's Coast

Some of Big Sur's most famous sights are visible from the car window, like the iconic Bixby Bridge — built in 1932, it rises up 260 feet from the canyon below, making it one of the world's highest bridges of its kind. Others require some extra effort to see, like the towering McWay Falls in Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, and Jade Cove, a rocky cove accessible via a steep hiking trail. It's one of the hidden highlights you can expect on a self-guided road trip along California's Highway 1, also known as the Pacific Coast Highway. Welcome to Big Sur, a scenic 90-mile stretch of coastline tucked between the Santa Lucia Mountains and the vast expanse of the ocean.

So what's special about Jade Cove, and why is the detour worth it? The cove, located on the southern end of Big Sur near the Sand Dollar Picnic Area, is named for the jade stones that historically clustered on its shoreline. In years past, it was commonplace to spot gray, emerald-green, black, red, or blue jade in the shallow water. It's a rarer occurrence these days, but the quiet cove is still a beautiful spot to get away from it all: Since you can only get there by hiking, Jade Cove doesn't see a lot of visitors. If you've traveled to Italy's northwest coast, you might see how Big Sur rivals the Cinque Terre with its striking cliff views.