A Wildly Breathtaking And Little-Visited Park Is The Oregon Coast's Answer To California's Big Sur
Through the several thousand miles of America's Pacific shoreline, the Big Sur region of California is among the most popular and most storied. Lying between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay, Big Sur displays a particularly gorgeous coastal area where the Santa Lucia Mountains meet the Pacific Ocean. Among its scenic beaches and coastal forests, Big Sur contains striking cliff views that rival even Italy's famed Cinque Terre. But as famous as it is, Big Sur is far from the only amazing destination along America's Pacific coastline. Farther north, Oregon has its own amazing coastal areas that match Big Sur for scenic views and amazing beachside experiences. For many travelers, the crown jewel of Oregon's sublime coastline is the lesser-known and little-visited Cape Perpetua Scenic Area.
Much of Oregon's 362 miles of coastline displays a beautiful combination of scenic beaches and Pacific Northwestern beauty. But Cape Perpetua takes this unique vibe to a whole new level. Like Big Sur, Cape Perpetua sits at a spot where towering coastal mountains descend abruptly into the Pacific. At over 800 feet high, the Cape Perpetua headland is Oregon's highest point above the Pacific accessible by car.
Located about a three-hour drive away from Portland International Airport, Cape Perpetua Scenic Area's 2,700 acres protect a unique ecological region, with plenty of wonderful nature hikes for outdoor adventures. But while Cape Perpetua ranks high among Oregon's many amazing outdoor destinations, it's the park's one-of-a-kind natural features that make it an essential stop on a trip along America's vast Pacific coast.
Amazing views and some of Oregon's best natural phenomena at Cape Perpetua
Oregon's coastline more than lives up to the high standards set by the state's famed interior. Up and down the Oregon coast you can find amazing spots like Oregon's secret coastal lake that are perfect for hiking, kiting, and water adventures. The Cape Perpetua Scenic Area of Oregon's coast is part of a larger federal forest preserve called the Siuslaw National Forest. Like Big Sur, Siuslaw protects a complex and intricate coastal landscape defined by towering mountains, serene beaches, and a unique diversity of ecosystems. Within this broader environment, the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area centers around its prominent namesake headland that provides arguably the West Coast's greatest views of the Pacific.
Around this amazing natural observation deck is an enchanting stretch of old-growth temperate forests, rolling coastal mountains, and dramatic beaches. But Cape Perpetua's most notable features are found just offshore. Just underneath the park's beaches is a distinct type of basalt rock foundation left over from long-extinct shield volcanoes. The interaction between these unique igneous rocks and the crashing Pacific waves creates some truly fantastic natural phenomena.
Cape Perpetua's most iconic (and Instagrammable) feature is the one-of-a-kind Thor's Well, an unusually large sinkhole just off the beach that seems to "swallow" the incoming waves like a bottomless pit to the underworld. Elsewhere along Cape Perpetua's beaches are similar wonders like the Spouting Horn natural fountain and the tempestuous waters of the ominously named Devils Churn. As incredible as these natural treasures are to look at, they are also quite dangerous for swimmers. So, if you get to visit Cape Perpetua's beaches, make sure to keep your distance!
Oregon's seaside hikes that match any found in Big Sur
Cape Perpetua's visitor center and day-use overlook (a must-see) offer spectacular views from the top of the headland's 800-foot-tall monolith of volcanic rock. The main day-use viewing area is even accessible by car, so you don't have to make the arduous hike up to the summit to enjoy the breathtaking views. But Cape Perpetua is much more than its outstanding scenic spots overlooking the Pacific. The Cape Perpetua Scenic Area also contains 26 miles of superb hiking trails. Depending on what you want to see, you can hike along the beach to get photo-worthy views of Thor's Well and other seaside features, or else hike farther inland into the secret old-growth rainforest of the neighboring Cummins Creek Wilderness.
Cape Perpetua's complex blend of coastal and forest ecosystems also makes it one of Oregon's best destinations for birdwatching. If you have a few blank pages in your bird book you'd love to fill up, Cape Perpetua is a great place to see avian residents like bald eagles, blue herons, pelicans, cormorants, sandpipers, and a very rare species called the marbled murrelet. If your naturalist passions gravitate more toward the sea than the air, Cape Perpetua also has tons of vibrant tide pools where you can find all manner of unique sea life. Cape Perpetua is also a popular spot for collecting agate, a beautiful type of natural quartz. The Cape Perpetua Scenic Area is located next to the small coastal city of Yachats, where you can find plenty of affordable lodging and other modern amenities. If you'd rather eschew the modern world altogether, the Yachats area also has several parks and nature preserves with reservable camping sites.