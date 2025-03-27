A Wildly Breathtaking And Little-Visited Park Is The Oregon Coast's Answer To California's Big Sur

Through the several thousand miles of America's Pacific shoreline, the Big Sur region of California is among the most popular and most storied. Lying between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay, Big Sur displays a particularly gorgeous coastal area where the Santa Lucia Mountains meet the Pacific Ocean. Among its scenic beaches and coastal forests, Big Sur contains striking cliff views that rival even Italy's famed Cinque Terre. But as famous as it is, Big Sur is far from the only amazing destination along America's Pacific coastline. Farther north, Oregon has its own amazing coastal areas that match Big Sur for scenic views and amazing beachside experiences. For many travelers, the crown jewel of Oregon's sublime coastline is the lesser-known and little-visited Cape Perpetua Scenic Area.

Much of Oregon's 362 miles of coastline displays a beautiful combination of scenic beaches and Pacific Northwestern beauty. But Cape Perpetua takes this unique vibe to a whole new level. Like Big Sur, Cape Perpetua sits at a spot where towering coastal mountains descend abruptly into the Pacific. At over 800 feet high, the Cape Perpetua headland is Oregon's highest point above the Pacific accessible by car.

Located about a three-hour drive away from Portland International Airport, Cape Perpetua Scenic Area's 2,700 acres protect a unique ecological region, with plenty of wonderful nature hikes for outdoor adventures. But while Cape Perpetua ranks high among Oregon's many amazing outdoor destinations, it's the park's one-of-a-kind natural features that make it an essential stop on a trip along America's vast Pacific coast.