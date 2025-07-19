This Small City On The Georgia-Tennessee Border Is A Gorgeous Blue Ridge Getaway With Shops And Outdoor Thrills
Perched right on the border of Georgia and Tennessee, the small town of McCaysville, Georgia, (population 1,149) is a beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain getaway that serves as a great base for canoeing, fishing, kayaking, and whitewater rafting. The small, charming town is closely aligned with its "twin town" of Copperhill, Tennessee, just over the state border. Perched along the Toccoa River (its name changes to the Ocoee when it crosses the border into Tennessee), the two towns are undergoing a resurgence, so visitors can explore enticing new restaurants and curious shops right along the tranquil riverfront.
The Toccoa River flows for about 60 miles from its headwaters in the Chattahoochee National Forest, before reaching McCaysville, and is a popular river for tubing and kayaking. From there, the Ocoee River begins and flows towards Chattanooga, and is a whitewater rafting and kayaking paradise thanks to its class III and IV rapids. Beyond the river, the area is full of other outdoor adventures like zip lining and rope courses, making this an exciting vacation destination for thrill seekers. Or, those who prefer to soak it all in from a distance can take a ride on the area's scenic train for sweeping views of the countryside.
What to see and do in and around McCaysville
Start your visit with the McCaysville Visitor's Center and learn about the history of copper mining in the area. From there, the Riverwalk Shops are a great way to spend the afternoon, with a beautiful backdrop that's perfect for outdoor dining. Stop by the Twisted Tomato for wood-fired pizza, or, the recently renovated Burra Burra serves up steaks, seafood, and craft beer on a beautiful outdoor deck overlooking the river. If you need to cool down on a hot summer day, head over to Happy Bear Ice Cream, and, on Friday and Saturday nights, Tooney's has live music. A handful of retail shops in the area are also perfect for finding unique gifts, including the Afrika Corner trading post and Blue Ridge Adventure Wear. After you've had your fill of shopping, Horseshoe Bend Park is a picturesque spot for a picnic or a stroll right by the river, plus local musicians gather here from time to time.
If you're interested in some thrilling whitewater rafting, book a trip on the Ocoee River through the Rolling Thunder Rafting Company or the Ocoee Adventure Center. Thanks to the dams that control the river, the Ocoee River flow is very consistent, leading to a longer rafting season than other areas, spanning all the way from April through October. Or, for something a little slower-paced, you can book kayaking and tubing on the calmer, Toccoa River through the Toccoa River Company. Other thrilling activities in the area include zipline canopy tours, with some ziplines stretching as far as 1,000 feet. Those who are up for an obstacle course should head over to the Blue Ridge Adventure Park.
Planning a trip to McCaysville
McCaysville is about an hour and 20 minutes' drive from Tennessee's Chattanooga Airport, which offers flights from several major domestic carriers. Every season in McCaysville offers new events and activities, and if you're visiting during the fall, be sure to hop aboard the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, which is one of the best ways to see Georgia's fall foliage. The train ride is a 26-mile journey that starts at a historic depot and passes through McCaysville, with a two-hour layover so riders can explore the town. If you'd like to spend a few days in the area, The Mallard Hotel is a boutique hotel located less than a six-minute drive from town, or, if you prefer a little more seclusion, Copperhill Cabins offers rustic cabins or "glamping" tents just a six minute drive from town.
If you book a river rafting tour, Rolling Thunder Rafting Company also offers group lodging options in bunkhouses. For something truly unique, Treehouse Mountain is about 16 minutes north. Furthermore, heading south of town, the Dogwood Inn is a cozy bed and breakfast that's about a 13-minute drive away and makes for a perfect romantic getaway. If you're flying into Chattanooga, it's worth spending a few days exploring America's First "National Park City," which has lush green spaces, trails, and river views, plus an art district that's not to be missed.