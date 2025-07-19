This Small City On The Georgia-Tennessee Border Is A Gorgeous Blue Ridge Getaway With Shops And Outdoor Thrills

Start your visit with the McCaysville Visitor's Center and learn about the history of copper mining in the area. From there, the Riverwalk Shops are a great way to spend the afternoon, with a beautiful backdrop that's perfect for outdoor dining. Stop by the Twisted Tomato for wood-fired pizza, or, the recently renovated Burra Burra serves up steaks, seafood, and craft beer on a beautiful outdoor deck overlooking the river. If you need to cool down on a hot summer day, head over to Happy Bear Ice Cream, and, on Friday and Saturday nights, Tooney's has live music. A handful of retail shops in the area are also perfect for finding unique gifts, including the Afrika Corner trading post and Blue Ridge Adventure Wear. After you've had your fill of shopping, Horseshoe Bend Park is a picturesque spot for a picnic or a stroll right by the river, plus local musicians gather here from time to time.

If you're interested in some thrilling whitewater rafting, book a trip on the Ocoee River through the Rolling Thunder Rafting Company or the Ocoee Adventure Center. Thanks to the dams that control the river, the Ocoee River flow is very consistent, leading to a longer rafting season than other areas, spanning all the way from April through October. Or, for something a little slower-paced, you can book kayaking and tubing on the calmer, Toccoa River through the Toccoa River Company. Other thrilling activities in the area include zipline canopy tours, with some ziplines stretching as far as 1,000 feet. Those who are up for an obstacle course should head over to the Blue Ridge Adventure Park.