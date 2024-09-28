The Best Way To See Georgia's Fall Foliage Must Be This Iconic Family-Friendly Train Ride

To reach this train, you must venture way up into the heart of North Georgia, almost where it meets Tennessee. Tucked in the lush greenery of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest is the town of Blue Ridge. This town is remarkable in its own right (and not just for its LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere), and once you've completed the train tour, we recommend spending a day or two in Blue Ridge to enjoy the sights.

The Scenic Railway runs for 26 miles and takes about 4 hours to complete. Most of the time, the train rides alongside the Toccoa River so you can enjoy as much scenery as possible. After the first leg of the journey, you'll reach the sister towns of McCaysville, Georgia and Copperhill, Tennessee. The train stops for about two hours so you can stretch your legs and see what life is like on the border of two southern states. McCaysville is the larger of the two, although Copperhill has a couple of excellent bars that are worth checking out (like the Waterfront Bar).

After your layover at the Georgia/Tennessee border, you hop back on the train and ride another hour into Blue Ridge. Even though you're taking the same rail back, the experience is still unique and just as visually stunning as the ride up.

