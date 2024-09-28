The Best Way To See Georgia's Fall Foliage Must Be This Iconic Family-Friendly Train Ride
Georgia is one of the most picturesque states in the South. If you head to the coast, you'll find historic Savannah and the beautiful beaches of the Golden Isles (including Darien). Central Georgia is where visitors explore the sprawling metropolis of Atlanta, complete with culture, food, and attractions you can't find anywhere else. But for nature lovers, the best part of the Peach State is the northern section, home to quaint Alpine villages and the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains. While this region is gorgeous all year long, it becomes truly magical during the fall.
It's not just the changing of the leaves that makes the Blue Ridge Mountains so vibrant and awe-inspiring. In fact, if you want a once-in-a-lifetime experience, you must ride the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway during autumn. Not only is this a historic train running through traditional small towns, but when the leaves and foliage are bright orange, red, and yellow, you'll feel as if you've been transported to another world.
What is the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway?
To reach this train, you must venture way up into the heart of North Georgia, almost where it meets Tennessee. Tucked in the lush greenery of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest is the town of Blue Ridge. This town is remarkable in its own right (and not just for its LGBTQ-friendly atmosphere), and once you've completed the train tour, we recommend spending a day or two in Blue Ridge to enjoy the sights.
The Scenic Railway runs for 26 miles and takes about 4 hours to complete. Most of the time, the train rides alongside the Toccoa River so you can enjoy as much scenery as possible. After the first leg of the journey, you'll reach the sister towns of McCaysville, Georgia and Copperhill, Tennessee. The train stops for about two hours so you can stretch your legs and see what life is like on the border of two southern states. McCaysville is the larger of the two, although Copperhill has a couple of excellent bars that are worth checking out (like the Waterfront Bar).
After your layover at the Georgia/Tennessee border, you hop back on the train and ride another hour into Blue Ridge. Even though you're taking the same rail back, the experience is still unique and just as visually stunning as the ride up.
Planning your trip to Blue Ridge for this family-friendly train ride
Autumn is the best time to ride the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, but the cost of your ticket depends on a few factors. First, you must decide which car you want to ride in. The cheapest option is the open-air coach, which has central seating and big, open windows to allow the cool fall breeze to blow in. Alternatively, you can ride in a closed, air-conditioned coach or a premier luxury car. However, the premier option is only available to adults, so plan accordingly.
Another factor that can affect ticket prices is whether you want the short 2-hour version or the longer 4-hour tour that stops in McCaysville. Two-hour tickets range from $46 for children up to 12 and $60 for adults ($57 for seniors), while 4-hour tickets range from $53 for children to $75 for adults. If you upgrade to the premier coach, tickets go up to $120 per person. You must reserve your tickets in advance, and the fall season runs from September 19th to November 5. However, the best time to see fall foliage is in mid to late October.
While the train is more than enough of a reason to trek to Blue Ridge, GA, there's a lot more to do in the town. First, there are some incredible places to eat, like Southern Charm, Whiskey and Water, and Chester Brunnenmeyer's, all of which are within walking distance of the train station.