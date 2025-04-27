This Rushing Tennessee River Just Outside Of Chattanooga Is A Whitewater Rafting And Kayaking Paradise
Whitewater rafting enthusiasts are spoiled for options in the U.S., with Rick Steves identifying one favorite state for river rafting adventures. Whether you're new to the sport or looking for a legitimate, Olympic-level challenge, check out Tennessee's Ocoee River. This rushing waterway — only an hour's drive from Chattanooga — is a paradise for kayakers and whitewater rafters alike. Its Class III-IV rapids served as the only natural slalom course used in Olympic history.
For paddle-propelled crafts like kayaks, canoes, and rafts, the Ocoee River features two sections cutting through a gorge in the Cherokee National Forest. Brave visitors can traverse the Upper Ocoee along the same 5.5 miles of frothing waters and drops used by Olympians. The Middle Ocoee, a more manageable 5-mile stretch with 17 rapids, is suitable for families and beginners. This accessibility has made the Ocoee one of America's most popular river trips. Those looking for a full day of excitement can combine the two routes for hours of wet, foamy mayhem. If you're not too keen on a damp day, the Ocoee River Corridor has plenty to do on land. Hike or bike on its two trail systems, cast a line for fish, or zipline.
Float on down the Ocoee River
You can book an adventure on the Ocoee with one of several outfitters. All excursions are fully guided, with experienced rafters at the helm. Newbies will get a crash course in paddling techniques and be helped along as they navigate the river's rapids and drops. If your trip down the Ocoee inspires a love of rafting, plan your next outing on the world's longest urban whitewater course in Georgia.
Nearby Ocoee accommodations range from campgrounds to bed and breakfasts and cabins. Some outfitters offer lodging as part of a package. Plan your trip wisely, though. The river is open to rafting from spring to fall, with a rush of summer tourists. And sorry, kids, but all rafters must be at least 12 years old. Flying in? Your closest major airport will be Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, about 35 miles away.
Outfitters will supply the equipment for your rafting excursion, so leave the paddles and helmets at home. Expect to get wet and pack accordingly. A change of clothes (or two), towels, and water are a must. Also, secure your glasses with a strap, and avoid flip-flops. For more southern rafting excursions, check out the world's largest man-made whitewater river in North Carolina.