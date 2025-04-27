This Rushing Tennessee River Just Outside Of Chattanooga Is A Whitewater Rafting And Kayaking Paradise

You can book an adventure on the Ocoee with one of several outfitters. All excursions are fully guided, with experienced rafters at the helm. Newbies will get a crash course in paddling techniques and be helped along as they navigate the river's rapids and drops. If your trip down the Ocoee inspires a love of rafting, plan your next outing on the world's longest urban whitewater course in Georgia.

Nearby Ocoee accommodations range from campgrounds to bed and breakfasts and cabins. Some outfitters offer lodging as part of a package. Plan your trip wisely, though. The river is open to rafting from spring to fall, with a rush of summer tourists. And sorry, kids, but all rafters must be at least 12 years old. Flying in? Your closest major airport will be Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, about 35 miles away.

Outfitters will supply the equipment for your rafting excursion, so leave the paddles and helmets at home. Expect to get wet and pack accordingly. A change of clothes (or two), towels, and water are a must. Also, secure your glasses with a strap, and avoid flip-flops. For more southern rafting excursions, check out the world's largest man-made whitewater river in North Carolina.