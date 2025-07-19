The 'Antiques Capital Of Connecticut' Is A Charming And Quirky New England Town Where Vintage Meets Vibrant
In the heart of New England, less than an hour from Hartford, Connecticut, is a cute town with a unique title. Woodbury has been dubbed the "Antiques Capital of Connecticut." The town features an Antiques Trail and Antique Flea Market, making Woodbury a dream destination for collectors, dealers, vintage enthusiasts, and history lovers.
Woodbury has two historic districts. Woodbury Historic District Number One is a tree-lined Main Street with antique shops, local restaurants, and charming buildings from the 17th century through the 20th century. Begin your day of antiquing with a from-scratch breakfast at Rachel's Kitchen, a cash-only cafe inside a historic home. Woodbury Historic District Number Two is a mile-long section of some of the oldest and most impressive residential properties in the area.
The Glebe House Museum has strict seasonal hours of operation for guided tours, but the small Gertrude Jeckyll Garden surrounding the house is open year-round. The home was initially built in 1740 and underwent restoration in 1923, reopening as a museum in 1925. One hundred years later, the Glebe House Museum is still a popular destination in Woodbury. Historians and horticulturists will enjoy a stroll through the garden designed in 1926, which is one of the 400 created by British writer and landscape artist Gertrude Jekyll.
Adventures on the Woodbury Antiques Trail
Like other cozy Connecticut towns that offer eclectic boutiques, Woodbury has a selection of shops to choose from, with genuine antiques and authentic vintage items. Thrifters and bargain hunters will enjoy the treasure hunt at the Woodbury Antiques & Flea Market that happens every Saturday morning from 7:30 am until 2:30 pm, rain or shine. Red Barn Thrift Shop is a local community thrift store for eco-friendly shoppers. It has a unique mix of vintage clothing, accessories, books, and more.
Not too far from New England's tasty new Oyster Trail and next to Red Barn Thrift Shop, you'll find members of the Woodbury Antiques Trail. With over 20 businesses and the Woodbury Antique Dealer Association, it's apparent why the town is the "Antiques Capital of Connecticut." The historic Main Street home to Wayne Mattox Antiques is one of the shops you should visit. Owner Wayne Mattox shared with CT Insider that his mother started and operated the antiques business from their home in 1972.
Visit Connecticut's oldest inn while in Woodbury
Continue down Main Street to explore more of the Woodbury Antiques Trail and admire the town's remarkable architecture. Many of the historic homes on Main Street serve as storefronts for vintage shops and other businesses. Some are also listed on the National Registry of Historic Buildings, including Connecticut's oldest inn.
Since its namesake year, when the business originally opened its doors, the 1754 House Inn, Restaurant & Tavern has been an outstanding place to dine and unwind. The main dining room features a delicious seasonal menu, while their Flat Five blues tavern offers a more casual dining experience with live music. Take your pick between 10 classic and comfortable guest rooms at the historic inn, should you choose to stay overnight.
Woodbury, Connecticut, is an intriguing town where antique lovers can shop for the finest period art and furnishings. From gorgeous historic gardens to authentic and immaculate antique shops, real collectors will have to visit the "Antiques Capital of Connecticut" more than once to fully take in all of the beauty and history this quaint New England town has to offer.