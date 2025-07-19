The 'Antiques Capital Of Connecticut' Is A Charming And Quirky New England Town Where Vintage Meets Vibrant

In the heart of New England, less than an hour from Hartford, Connecticut, is a cute town with a unique title. Woodbury has been dubbed the "Antiques Capital of Connecticut." The town features an Antiques Trail and Antique Flea Market, making Woodbury a dream destination for collectors, dealers, vintage enthusiasts, and history lovers.

Woodbury has two historic districts. Woodbury Historic District Number One is a tree-lined Main Street with antique shops, local restaurants, and charming buildings from the 17th century through the 20th century. Begin your day of antiquing with a from-scratch breakfast at Rachel's Kitchen, a cash-only cafe inside a historic home. Woodbury Historic District Number Two is a mile-long section of some of the oldest and most impressive residential properties in the area.

The Glebe House Museum has strict seasonal hours of operation for guided tours, but the small Gertrude Jeckyll Garden surrounding the house is open year-round. The home was initially built in 1740 and underwent restoration in 1923, reopening as a museum in 1925. One hundred years later, the Glebe House Museum is still a popular destination in Woodbury. Historians and horticulturists will enjoy a stroll through the garden designed in 1926, which is one of the 400 created by British writer and landscape artist Gertrude Jekyll.