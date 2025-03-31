Less Than An Hour From Connecticut's Capital Is A Cute Town Full Of Antique Shops And Serene Rolling Hills

The town of Stars Hollow — sorry, New Hartford, Connecticut, is a small New England locale that's just oozing with charm. Far away from the bougie and beautiful Connecticut coast, this picturesque municipality is tucked into the rolling hills of the quiet, wooded western corner of the state. However, at under an hour's drive from Hartford, the state capital and home to America's oldest public art museum, New Hartford is a convenient, fun side trip to make if you love antique shops and scenic countrysides.

Settled in 1773, New Hartford was built around farming, and mills sprang up along the Farmington River during the Industrial Revolution. Today, however, you're more likely to find local shops and apartments inside of those old buildings. The town of 6,700 has a large population by some New England standards, yet it still retains the quaint, small-town feel that so many Hallmark movies attempt to capture.

Visitors coming from nearby hubs outside of the state will have no problems finding New Hartford. Located just a little more than 2 hours from New York City, Boston, and Providence, New Hartford is an easily accessible gem in Connecticut's Litchfield Hills that anyone will love to discover.