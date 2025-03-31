Less Than An Hour From Connecticut's Capital Is A Cute Town Full Of Antique Shops And Serene Rolling Hills
The town of Stars Hollow — sorry, New Hartford, Connecticut, is a small New England locale that's just oozing with charm. Far away from the bougie and beautiful Connecticut coast, this picturesque municipality is tucked into the rolling hills of the quiet, wooded western corner of the state. However, at under an hour's drive from Hartford, the state capital and home to America's oldest public art museum, New Hartford is a convenient, fun side trip to make if you love antique shops and scenic countrysides.
Settled in 1773, New Hartford was built around farming, and mills sprang up along the Farmington River during the Industrial Revolution. Today, however, you're more likely to find local shops and apartments inside of those old buildings. The town of 6,700 has a large population by some New England standards, yet it still retains the quaint, small-town feel that so many Hallmark movies attempt to capture.
Visitors coming from nearby hubs outside of the state will have no problems finding New Hartford. Located just a little more than 2 hours from New York City, Boston, and Providence, New Hartford is an easily accessible gem in Connecticut's Litchfield Hills that anyone will love to discover.
New Hartford is an antiquing dream
New England is a region known for, among other things, its antiques. Rural towns like Sheffield, Massachusetts, capture these characteristics in their historic architecture, but in Connecticut, it's all about the antique shops. You can crawl along the state's coastline and find a number of towns that boast amazing antique stores, but New Hartford outdoes them all because it is the home of Collinsville Antiques.
Located on Main Street (Route 44), Collinsville Antiques is an absolutely massive hall of antiques and collectibles. At 22,000 square feet, it is one of the largest antique shops in all of New England. Over 100 dealers showcase a massive amount of vintage treasures here, including furniture, lighting fixtures, clothing, old movie posters, action figures, jewelry, artwork, and so much more. Chances are, if you're looking for it, Collinsville has it.
Another place to check out is the Hurley Business Park, a converted mill found on the Farmington River. Containing several retail stores, artist galleries, and a restaurant and bar, you could easily spend an entire afternoon wandering through its aged brick hallways. RC Antiques and Collectibles is a smaller local operation that still houses some wonderful antique finds.
Explore New Hartford's trails, streams, and skies
New Hartford bills itself as a "town for all seasons," and for once, the marketing is true! There are so many ways to explore the scenic hills and woods surrounding the town; in the winter, skiers can enjoy the slopes of Ski Sundown, one of the state's premier skiing destinations. However, it's during the spring, summer, and fall when the nature around New Hartford is at its most accessible.
Nepaug State Forest, located just outside of town, has 1,300 acres worth of woods and wetlands to explore. Hike, bike, or horseback ride along the scenic trails and see if you can't catch a glimpse of the local wildlife. The Valley Outlook Trail in particular offers visitors an excellent jaunt through the forest's diverse landscapes. Of course, anglers from all over come to New Hartford for the excellent fly fishing found on the Farmington River. This fabled waterway has some of the best trout fishing anywhere in New England.
Yet, if there is one must-do on your trip to New Hartford, you need to check out Berkshire Balloons. This amazing company gives you the chance to see New Hartford, the surrounding Litchfield Hills, and Farmington Valley from high above the ground. On a clear day, you can see up to 100 miles away and landmarks in up to four different states! Even if you're a little afraid of heights, this is one New Hartford experience you won't want to miss out on!