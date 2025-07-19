Arkansas' 'Queen City' Is A Riverside Gem With Unique Festivals, Shady Parks, And Historic Charm
If you're looking to take a quaint, countryside vacation, Arkansas might not be the first state to come to mind. However, the Natural State is full of wonder and hidden gems around every corner — if you know where to look. Nestled just above an under-the-radar city full of arts, entertainment, and shops sits the "Queen City" of Arkansas: Camden.
Back in the day, Camden was a central transportation hub thanks to its position along the Ouachita River. Although river-based commerce is not as vital as it used to be, the city still retains much of its historical charm. Plus, depending on when you visit, you can partake in some of the most unique events in the Midwest, such as the Hot Air Balloon Festival and the Daffodil Festival.
So, if the idea of small-town beauty, riverfront amenities, and a conspicuous lack of crowds sounds appealing, now is the time to book a trip to Camden, Arkansas. Before you pack your bags, though, here's a rundown of what you can expect from the Queen City.
The story behind Camden, Arkansas
As with many other cities in the United States, Camden's history is tied to French explorers, steamboats, and the Civil War. In the early 1800s, a Frenchman named Fabre settled at the base of the bluff overlooking the Ouachita River. So, for a time, the area was known as Ecore Fabre, aka Fabre's Bluff. As early as the 1820s, steamboats arrived to drop off settlers and take goods down to Louisiana. Because the site was so accommodating to these boats, the town quickly became a central hub by the 1850s. By then, the city was known as Camden, having changed its name in 1842.
Once the Civil War broke out, Camden found itself in the crosshairs of a Union advance known as the Red River Campaign. Despite various battles between the Northern and Southern troops, Camden and the rest of southern Arkansas remained in Confederate hands until the end of the war. You can learn more about Camden's Civil War ties by visiting Poison Springs Battleground State Park, touring the McCollum-Chidester House, or walking through Fort Southerland.
Camden is also home to some incredible parks and green spaces. If you want to sit by the Ouachita River, the best place to do so is at Sandy Beach Park on the northern edge of town. There's also the Camden River Walk if you want to stroll next to the water. Alternatively, if you prefer a pool and a splash pad, Carnes Park is perfect for visitors of all ages.
What to do when visiting Camden
The first thing to mention is that getting to Camden is kind of tricky, depending on where you're traveling from. It's not near any major cities or airports, so flying in is a bit of a challenge. For most people, the easiest option is to first fly into Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (but keep in mind, you might have to walk two miles to reach your gate). Then, you can take a flight to the Texarkana Regional Airport. From there, it's about a 90-minute drive. Along the way, you can stop by Magnolia, the Arkansas city delivering outdoor adventures and artistic charm.
If you want to participate in Camden's festivals, you'll need to plan your trip accordingly. The Historic Daffodil Festival happens in March, and it features local vendors, a car show, food trucks, and all kinds of activities. If you want to watch hot air balloons take flight, the Hot Air Balloon Festival happens at the end of August. Camden also runs a First Friday Event from April to November on Washington Street. This monthly event allows you to connect with the community while buying souvenirs and delicious Midwestern cuisine.
Speaking of Midwestern food, Camden doesn't disappoint, even if you visit outside one of these festivals. Some notable spots include the Postmaster Grill, housed in the town's original post office, Beard and Buns Burgers, Native Dog Brewing for some local beers, and the Hickory Hut for Arkansas-style barbecue.