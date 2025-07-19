Arkansas' 'Queen City' Is A Riverside Gem With Unique Festivals, Shady Parks, And Historic Charm

If you're looking to take a quaint, countryside vacation, Arkansas might not be the first state to come to mind. However, the Natural State is full of wonder and hidden gems around every corner — if you know where to look. Nestled just above an under-the-radar city full of arts, entertainment, and shops sits the "Queen City" of Arkansas: Camden.

Back in the day, Camden was a central transportation hub thanks to its position along the Ouachita River. Although river-based commerce is not as vital as it used to be, the city still retains much of its historical charm. Plus, depending on when you visit, you can partake in some of the most unique events in the Midwest, such as the Hot Air Balloon Festival and the Daffodil Festival.

So, if the idea of small-town beauty, riverfront amenities, and a conspicuous lack of crowds sounds appealing, now is the time to book a trip to Camden, Arkansas. Before you pack your bags, though, here's a rundown of what you can expect from the Queen City.