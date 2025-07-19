Avoid The Crowds In Yellowstone National Park On This Quiet, Laidback Trail To Awe-Inspiring Geysers

I once heard an old saying about Yellowstone tourists that goes something like this: the average tourist visiting the park could tie one end of a 100-foot rope to the bumper of their cars and the other end around their waists and never stretch the rope tight. Indeed, the average visitor never actually leaves the road. There are lots of ways to avoid national park crowds during peak season, but in Yellowstone, the best way is to find a trail and take a hike. This will leave the crowds behind, even at a well-developed trail like Lone Star. One other bonus about this walk to the spectacular geyser? The trail is as wide as a country lane. Even if visitors encounter more hikers or cyclists, it's easy to stay out of each others' way.

Because the walk to Lone Star Geyser is pretty easy — there are no big hills or switchbacks — it's a great option for families with active kids who don't mind walking or even riding bikes. Of course, the whole goal is to arrive at the geyser in time to see it go off. Keep in mind, the geyser isn't on a schedule. While it usually erupts every three hours or so, that's no guarantee. I've found that the best way to determine the next eruption is to ask folks walking back to the trailhead if they saw the geyser blow, and when. That way, visitors will know if they need to pick up the pace a bit so they can see the eruption, or if they can take their time and enjoy a leisurely stroll through the stunning Yellowstone landscape. Regardless, a visit to Lone Star Geyser to see one of the park's charismatic geothermal features is a great Yellowstone experience.