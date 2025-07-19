Nestled On Lake Superior Is A Gorgeous State Park With Stunning Waterfalls And Panoramic Lake Views

Along the shore of Lake Superior, one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes and the largest freshwater lake on the planet, you'll find more than 9,000 acres of Minnesota woods. Hidden between these trees are rushing rivers, incredible waterfalls, miles of hiking routes, cliffside trails leading to gorgeous rocky overlooks, and secluded little cabins where you can truly escape civilization and embrace the natural beauty of your surroundings. This is Minnesota's Tettegouche State Park.

Tettegouche feels quiet and remote, but it's actually only a little over three hours by car from Minneapolis. This Midwest gem is sometimes known as America's most bikeable city, but you probably won't want to cycle for nearly 20 hours to reach the park. Instead, expect to drive in and pay $7 to enter. Tettegouche is open every day of the year from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., unless you decide to camp out or rent one of the little cabins. You'll have two campgrounds to choose from, one of which is located right on the lake. There's no way to reach it by car, so you'll have to haul your tent and supplies in, but falling asleep to the sound of the lake waters lapping against the shore is worth the extra effort.