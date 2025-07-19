Nestled On Lake Superior Is A Gorgeous State Park With Stunning Waterfalls And Panoramic Lake Views
Along the shore of Lake Superior, one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes and the largest freshwater lake on the planet, you'll find more than 9,000 acres of Minnesota woods. Hidden between these trees are rushing rivers, incredible waterfalls, miles of hiking routes, cliffside trails leading to gorgeous rocky overlooks, and secluded little cabins where you can truly escape civilization and embrace the natural beauty of your surroundings. This is Minnesota's Tettegouche State Park.
Tettegouche feels quiet and remote, but it's actually only a little over three hours by car from Minneapolis. This Midwest gem is sometimes known as America's most bikeable city, but you probably won't want to cycle for nearly 20 hours to reach the park. Instead, expect to drive in and pay $7 to enter. Tettegouche is open every day of the year from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., unless you decide to camp out or rent one of the little cabins. You'll have two campgrounds to choose from, one of which is located right on the lake. There's no way to reach it by car, so you'll have to haul your tent and supplies in, but falling asleep to the sound of the lake waters lapping against the shore is worth the extra effort.
Explore the gorgeous waters of Tettegouche State Park
If you only have a short time in Tettegouche State Park, you're going to want to spend it on the trails. The most exciting are probably those that lead to waterfalls, like the hike to High Falls and Two Steps Falls via the Superior Hiking Trail. In just over an hour, this route takes you to multiple overlooks and some truly impressive rushing waterfalls. Don't overlook the Palisade Head Trail, either. This significantly easier trail takes about 20 minutes and brings you to the edge of a startlingly sheer cliff overlooking Lake Superior — and it might be the best view of the lake from the entire park.
Consider heading down the lakeshore, too. If you drive along Highway 61, you'll find a little dirt path leading down to a stony beach. There are remarkable sights from this location, including soaring bluffs and expansive views over Lake Superior. There are adventures waiting in Tettegouche State Park all year long, but if you come in the fall, you'll find that it's an excellent spot for birdwatching. Tettegouche State Park makes a fantastic place to seek out shore birds and woodland birds alike, but in autumn, thousands and thousands of hawks soar over the lake on their seasonal migration. Well-placed visitors to the park are in for a real show — be sure to bring a reliable identification book or have an app loaded on your phone. If you're not ready to put down the binoculars, be sure to check out the best national parks in America for bird lovers, which will bring you all over the country.