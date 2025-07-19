This Quiet Coastal French Town Rivals The Iconic Etretat Cliffs Without The Crowds

When traveling in the north of France, several famous destinations are prone to overcrowding, such as the D-Day beaches near Arromanches, the abbey of Mont Saint-Michel – a "Wonder of the West" with fairy tale vibes, perched on a rocky French island – and Étretat. Étretat, a charming seaside village of around 1,200 people, is home to famous white cliffs reminiscent of Dover, just across the English Channel. During the high season, Étretat can see over 10,000 visitors a day, and many travelers are understandably looking elsewhere. Luckily, not far from Étretat is a similar option: the village of Yport, which boasts its own famous cliffs.

Visiting Yport, a much more peaceful spot, gives you many of the same experiences as Étretat, while relieving some of the pressure on this little corner of the world. Just northeast of Étretat, Yport is also a quaint village along the Normandy coast, near similar chalky and imposing cliffs, with its own charming pebbled beach. However, unlike Étretat, Yport is relatively undiscovered by the tourist hordes, and the locals will be more likely to appreciate your patronage. While quieter, Yport still has that same quintessential French charm, plenty of delicious seafood, cliff walks, and incredible views. A worthy alternative!