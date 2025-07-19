This Quiet Coastal French Town Rivals The Iconic Etretat Cliffs Without The Crowds
When traveling in the north of France, several famous destinations are prone to overcrowding, such as the D-Day beaches near Arromanches, the abbey of Mont Saint-Michel – a "Wonder of the West" with fairy tale vibes, perched on a rocky French island – and Étretat. Étretat, a charming seaside village of around 1,200 people, is home to famous white cliffs reminiscent of Dover, just across the English Channel. During the high season, Étretat can see over 10,000 visitors a day, and many travelers are understandably looking elsewhere. Luckily, not far from Étretat is a similar option: the village of Yport, which boasts its own famous cliffs.
Visiting Yport, a much more peaceful spot, gives you many of the same experiences as Étretat, while relieving some of the pressure on this little corner of the world. Just northeast of Étretat, Yport is also a quaint village along the Normandy coast, near similar chalky and imposing cliffs, with its own charming pebbled beach. However, unlike Étretat, Yport is relatively undiscovered by the tourist hordes, and the locals will be more likely to appreciate your patronage. While quieter, Yport still has that same quintessential French charm, plenty of delicious seafood, cliff walks, and incredible views. A worthy alternative!
Why visit Yport, France?
Overtourism — when too many visitors damage the ecosystem, infrastructure, and even culture of a locale — has become a serious global problem. Unfortunately, many of the most "overtouristed" places are in Europe, as travelers flock to take advantage of the incredible architecture, nature, beauty, and lifestyle. However, smart travelers are seeking ways to see the world without leaving harm in their wake, and that includes choosing quieter destinations over crowded spots. This includes Yport, of course, an utterly charming French seaside village. Just 7 miles northwest of Étretat, Yport is easy to reach from Caen (one of the major railway stops in the region) in about one and a half hours by car, or from Paris in about three hours (via train) or two and a half hours (via car).
Most visitors are drawn to Yport thanks to its cliffs. Yport is an incredible base for cliff walking, with paths that follow the coast in both directions. The GR21 walking path will take you to Étretat in about two hours if you're longing to see those coastal cliffs. However, the white cliffs surrounding Yport are just as incredible and, just like Étretat, have been inspiring artists and writers for generations. Climb high above Yport for breathtaking views of the cliffs, the town, the coast, and the azure waters.
The many charms of Yport, France
Yport is surrounded by spectacular scenery, but the town itself has many charms. Cobblestone streets speak to its long history, both as a fishing village and seaside resort. Visit the lovely St. Martin's Church, built by townsfolk in the 19th century, and see the Hôtel Normand, a historic postal station turned romantic hotel. The beautiful Place Jean-Paul Laurens is graced by a bell tower, and nearby you'll find one of France's relatively few casinos, dating back to 1865 (one of the major draws for many visitors).
Of course, the main attraction in Yport (besides the cliffs) is its pristine pebbled beach, the Plage-Baignade Yport, with views of the English Channel from its little bay. The beach is lined with striped huts and located steps away from shops, restaurants, and even a playground. After surfing, sunbathing, or beach combing, sample some of Yport's specialties, like fresh seafood; cervoise, the traditional local beer made without hops; or a tarte Yportaise, the village's own signature pastry, made from apples and cinnamon. Sample the delightful dishes at restaurants like Le Cabestan et sa Plume, which, as a bonus, has incredible beach views, or in the Hôtel Normand's own on-site restaurant.
This relaxing seaside retreat is also a decent base for exploring Normandy and the Alabaster Coast (Côte d'Albâtre), including Bayeux (one and a half hours away by car), the D-Day beaches (two hours), Mont Saint-Michel (two and a half hours), or the creative gem of Honfleur (45 minutes). Stay in the Hôtel Normand to immerse yourself in historical luxury, or enjoy channel views from the more casual La Sirène.