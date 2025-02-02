France's Extraordinarily Picturesque Port Town Is A Colorful Creative Gem Beloved By Artists

Ensconced on the southern bank where the English Channel meets the Seine River, Honfleur is a centuries-old harbor that has long inspired painters such as Claude Monet and Eugène Boudin. By the 18th century, Honfleur's port was an important global trading center in Europe, and the city's wealth is evidenced in its beautiful half-timbered residences lining the harbor and grand churches. In the 19th century, artists were drawn to the city, where they painted the harbor and the Seine estuary "en plein air," a movement of painting outdoors that would become Impressionism. Today, this charming Normandy destination draws travelers who want to explore the cobblestone passageways, admire Impressionist art, visit some of France's oldest churches, and savor fresh seafood.

Honfleur is located two and a half hours northwest of Paris via car, and can also be reached by train or bus. If you are flying from elsewhere in Europe, the nearest airport is Deauville–Normandie Airport, a 15-minute drive from Honfleur. The port city is also an hour's drive west of Rouen, which is home to travel guru Rick Steves' favorite Gothic cathedral, The Rouen Cathedral. The best time to visit Honfleur is between May and August when temperatures range between 60 and 72 degrees Fahrenheit. It's the perfect weather for exploring the quaint town, as well as visiting nearby beaches or embarking on boat trips. Honfleur is an excellent first stop or base for a road trip through Normandy, which should also include the D-Day Landing Beaches, the seaside resort of Deauville, and the fairytale Mont St. Michel, perched on a rocky island.