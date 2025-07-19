Why You Should Consider Packing A Second Phone When Traveling On Vacation

Things happen on vacation. You may lose your phone on the airplane and don't know how to get it back. Or you might break your device, leave it at a museum, or have it stolen by pickpockets. Even if you have all your travel info printed out, there are times when you'll inevitably need a phone, such as to scan a QR code at a restaurant to see the menu or to translate signs into your native language. You might also need to check in for your flight home or use your banking app to check your balance. Plus, how many people actually use a camera that isn't part of their phones these days? Having a second phone can make all the difference.

Of course, you can go out and purchase an inexpensive phone to bring with you. However, if you happen to have kept your old phone rather than trading it in when you got a new one, it's a good idea to take it along for the trip. If you do, load it up with apps that you'll need, even if you only plan to use it with Wi-Fi. (Make sure you bring your old charger as well, as it may be different than the one you use now.) You can also choose to purchase a SIM card, which can be a convenient, affordable solution if you don't want to use public Wi-Fi or need to make phone calls. You can even use it to track your other phone or call it if it's lost or stolen. Finally, if you tend to use two-factor authentication on your apps, having a backup phone can save you a lot of headaches.