Why It's Becoming More Rare To Find A Bible In Hotel Rooms Across America

When checking into a hotel, most of us like to have a snoop around our room and see what amenities are provided: TV, mini fridge, hair dryer, and the like. Finding a copy of the Bible in a bedside drawer feels like business as usual. But that may become a thing of the past in America. According to a survey by hospitality analytics provider STR (via Associated Press), the number of hotels providing religious texts in their guest rooms has dropped significantly in recent years, from 95% in 2006 to 79% a decade later.

There are several theories for this marked decline. For one, many hotels provide guests with free Wi-Fi, giving them freedom to access religious literature online in a format that suits them. Then there is the question of religious choice. As quoted in LAist, religious expert Diane Winston from the University of Southern California opined that younger people have become more secular and apathetic towards religion. "I don't think the students I run into are going to be very offended to find a Bible in their room. I think they'd be more like, 'Why is this here?' and 'Who cares?'" Winston says. "My experience of millennials is that it's more 'whatever' than actual hostility."

Today, most major hotel chains, including Hilton and Best Western, leave it up to individual properties to decide whether to provide religious texts in guest rooms. The only notable exception in the U.S. is Marriott International, whose 6,500 properties are required to stock a Bible. However, even they have some exemptions. Moxy and Edition, Marriott's two hotel brands catered to youthful tastes and "brat girl summers," are exempt from the Bible rule. Even older generations may be more concerned with their comfort and upgrade rewards from loyalty points, rather than whether there is a Bible in the room.