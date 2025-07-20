Colorado's Hike To An Eerie Plane Crash Site Near Bellvue Is A Flowery, Challenging Trail Alongside Mountains

Colorado's Comanche Peak Wilderness Area might seem like an unexpected travel bucket list destination, but for wilderness hikers and World War II history buffs, it can't be missed. Tucked away in Roosevelt National Forest's Ponderosa pine-dotted Rocky Mountains, this wilderness hides a hard trail leading to the rusted-out wreckage of a B-17 bomber. Its deteriorating wing tips and engine parts sprawl across an expansive boulder field surrounded by evergreens, a haunting reminder of a tragic accident that occurred over 80 years ago.

On June 13, 1944, the doomed bomber took off from Rapid City, South Dakota, on a training mission with 10 servicemen onboard. At around midnight, the plane veered off course, crashing into the mountainside and killing four airmen. Due to the crash site's remote location, at approximately 11,400 feet, cleanup crews were unable to remove the mangled plane, choosing instead to destroy the remains with explosives. Today, the plane's gnarled debris field is a local legend, a place people's grandfathers tell their grandkids about.

When researching the Crown Point B-17 crash site, be careful not to confuse it with the Pingree Park B-17 crash site. Both sites are in the Comanche Peak Wilderness Area. However, they aren't accessible from the exact same trail. The trailhead to the Crown Point B-17 crash site is located about an hour and 45 minutes from Fort Collins, Colorado's less-touristy city hidden in the Rocky Mountains, and 1.5 hours from Bellvue.