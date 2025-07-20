The Most Convenient Mode Of Transportation In Major Cities Is Also One Of The Biggest Safety Concerns

Travel is an incredible experience — one of the few things in life that gives back more than it takes. But it's not just the things you see and do while traveling that are important. Staying safe while in another city or country is crucial to having a memorable vacation. This is why there are expert tips to feel as secure as possible during your hotel stay and why you should read these safety tips before your first solo hike. Another important thing to consider is a convenient type of transportation in cities that has quickly become a serious safety risk: electric scooters and bikes.

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters has taken off since 2018, when there were about 325,000 e-bike sales across the U.S., per the Department of Energy. In 2022, e-bike sales hit 1.1 million, which was a 238% increase. The electric scooter-sharing market has seen a similarly dramatic rise in popularity over the last decade and is expected to continue increasing. And it's not just in the U.S. — electric bikes and scooters are common in tourist hotspots like Barcelona, too. Unfortunately, this growing trend towards micromobility devices, particularly in densely populated cities, has resulted in yearly increases in e-scooter and e-bike accidents since 2017.

According to data from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, between 2017 and 2023, e-bike accidents resulting in emergency room visits increased from an estimated 3,500 to 34,200, while e-scooter incidents also increased from 7,700 to 40,400. Over those six years, there was a total of almost 300,000 accidents from these micromobility devices. Worse still, that same period saw about 357 deaths from e-bikes and e-scooters, compared to only one fatality in 2017. It's not just the totals but also the confronting growth in accidents (566%) and deaths (35,600%) that's concerning.