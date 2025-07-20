The Most Convenient Mode Of Transportation In Major Cities Is Also One Of The Biggest Safety Concerns
Travel is an incredible experience — one of the few things in life that gives back more than it takes. But it's not just the things you see and do while traveling that are important. Staying safe while in another city or country is crucial to having a memorable vacation. This is why there are expert tips to feel as secure as possible during your hotel stay and why you should read these safety tips before your first solo hike. Another important thing to consider is a convenient type of transportation in cities that has quickly become a serious safety risk: electric scooters and bikes.
The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters has taken off since 2018, when there were about 325,000 e-bike sales across the U.S., per the Department of Energy. In 2022, e-bike sales hit 1.1 million, which was a 238% increase. The electric scooter-sharing market has seen a similarly dramatic rise in popularity over the last decade and is expected to continue increasing. And it's not just in the U.S. — electric bikes and scooters are common in tourist hotspots like Barcelona, too. Unfortunately, this growing trend towards micromobility devices, particularly in densely populated cities, has resulted in yearly increases in e-scooter and e-bike accidents since 2017.
According to data from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, between 2017 and 2023, e-bike accidents resulting in emergency room visits increased from an estimated 3,500 to 34,200, while e-scooter incidents also increased from 7,700 to 40,400. Over those six years, there was a total of almost 300,000 accidents from these micromobility devices. Worse still, that same period saw about 357 deaths from e-bikes and e-scooters, compared to only one fatality in 2017. It's not just the totals but also the confronting growth in accidents (566%) and deaths (35,600%) that's concerning.
How cities are making e-bikes and e-scooters safer
Many research institutions, including UC San Francisco (UCSF), recognize that the dangers of e-bikes and e-scooters outweigh their benefits. They also see how, with improved safety, these devices can still benefit communities and visitors. "This increase in accidents not only introduced a demographic shift, but also underscores an urgent need for added safety measures," Dr. Adrian Fernandez, co-lead author and chief resident with the UCSF Department of Urology, said in a 2024 UCSF article. "There are undeniable health and environmental benefits to micromobility vehicle use, but structural changes must be taken to promote safe riding."
Cities across the world are developing technology to increase safety around micromobility devices. This includes real-time sidewalk detection, alcohol detection, improved geofencing, and AI parking sensors on shared e-scooters in Melbourne, Australia. Sidewalk detection and approved parking zones are also being implemented in Denver in 2026. New York, meanwhile, has already addressed e-scooter and e-bike battery fires, after lithium-ion battery fires resulted in 226 accidents and 10 deaths in the city between 2021 and 2022. The general consensus, however, is that cities need better infrastructure, technology, and data for improving safety. This is already happening in Lisbon, with data sharing between the city and micromobility device providers. Stockholm, meanwhile, has brought in fines for riders who don't park their devices correctly.
There are also ways you can protect yourself when exploring a city on an e-bike or e-scooter. Wearing an appropriate helmet while riding will keep your skull and brain safer if you fall. You should also ride with both hands on the handlebars (no checking your phone), practice riding in an unpopulated area before going on busy streets, and only ride when you have good visibility. If you feel confident getting around, check out the five best e-bike tours across America.