The 5 Best E-Bike Tours Across America

E-bikes are steadily growing in popularity across America and, with them, so are e-bike tours. It's no wonder that people are opting for e-bikes when exploring new places, as the pedal-assist feature allows riders to tackle more challenging terrain, steeper hills, and further distances with significantly less effort than a traditional bike would require. This makes cycling more accessible to a broader audience and encourages riders to go farther than they might otherwise think possible.

Advertisement

E-bikes are beneficial to riders and a great alternative to other group travel options like coaches and bus tours, because they are eco-friendly and active. They produce zero emissions and require less energy to manufacture than cars, and they also contribute to rider wellbeing by improving cardiovascular health and overall fitness. This makes them an ideal option for travelers hoping for a scenic and immersive experience, so it comes as no surprise that e-bike tours are in increasing demand across the country. We'll explore five of the best e-bike tours in America, considering factors like landscape, accessibility, reputation, distance, and popularity to help you choose your next e-adventure.

Advertisement