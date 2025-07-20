One Of The Best Places To Retire In America Is A Midwest Capital City With A Low Cost Of Living And Luxury Homes
If you're newly retired or about to be, you're probably thinking about your next steps. This might look like moving to a new city or state, or leaving the U.S. altogether for a popular European retirement destination like Paris or one of the best islands in the Caribbean for retirees. However, there's a lot that goes into deciding where to retire. For those who plan to stay stateside, there's actually a Midwest capital city with some incentivizing perks that helped it land a spot as one of the best places to retire in America.
Topeka, Kansas, ranks as a top place for retirement in large part due to its affordability. While the whole state of Kansas is considered more affordable for housing compared to the national average, Topeka's housing market is even cheaper. According to a report from the National Education Association (NEA), Topeka's median house price is around $95,000 — which is about $30,000 lower than the state average.
Topeka also has access to luxury retirement communities. One of these is Martin Creek Place, which features apartments and townhomes, a 24-hour staff in case of emergencies, and community amenities such as a gym. Topeka is also home to McCrite Plaza, a luxury senior living facility with both independent and assisted living options.
Affordability and community in Topeka
According to the same National Education Association report, Topeka's cost of living for retirees was listed as 8% below the national average. For retired couples, lifetime healthcare costs were also below the national average at $376,280. Along with being an affordable place to retire, Topeka also has different avenues for older adults to socialize and stay active.
For example, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Kansas provides low-cost classes and events for those 50 and older. The only drawback to this is that the university isn't in Topeka, but about 30 minutes away in Lawrence, Kansas. Although this isn't too long of a drive, it is something to consider.
Similarly, there's also the Shepherd's Center of Topeka. This nonprofit organization is run by volunteers and specifically focuses on activities for people 55 and older. They offer everything from social outings and classes to volunteer opportunities and group trips.
Pros and cons of living in Topeka, Kansas
In addition to affordability and community, Topeka has a good number of places for outdoor fun — including the Lake Shawnee Recreational Area, Kaw River State Park Trails, and Gage Park. Also, as one of Kansas' larger metropolitan areas, Topeka has more access to art and culture. Some examples of this include the Mulvane Art Museum, First Friday Art Walks, Rita Blitt Art Gallery and Sculpture Garden, and the the Kansas Statehouse — where you can enjoy some of the best views of Topeka.
So, what are some of the cons that retirees should consider about living here? To start, there's the possibility of tornadoes. According to the National Weather Service, Kansas had an average of 81 tornadoes per year between 1994 and 2023, making it the state with the second-highest average, behind Texas.
Another drawback of living in Topeka is that it doesn't have the best public transportation — which could be an issue for older adults who do not drive. Although the city has public bus routes with reduced fares for seniors, they don't appear to run any later than 7 p.m. Finally, for anyone who plans to do some traveling during retirement, it's important to keep in mind that Topeka only has a regional airport. The closest major airport is Kansas City International Airport — located in Kansas City, Missouri — which, from Topeka, should take about an hour to drive to.