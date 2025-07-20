One Of The Best Places To Retire In America Is A Midwest Capital City With A Low Cost Of Living And Luxury Homes

If you're newly retired or about to be, you're probably thinking about your next steps. This might look like moving to a new city or state, or leaving the U.S. altogether for a popular European retirement destination like Paris or one of the best islands in the Caribbean for retirees. However, there's a lot that goes into deciding where to retire. For those who plan to stay stateside, there's actually a Midwest capital city with some incentivizing perks that helped it land a spot as one of the best places to retire in America.

Topeka, Kansas, ranks as a top place for retirement in large part due to its affordability. While the whole state of Kansas is considered more affordable for housing compared to the national average, Topeka's housing market is even cheaper. According to a report from the National Education Association (NEA), Topeka's median house price is around $95,000 — which is about $30,000 lower than the state average.

Topeka also has access to luxury retirement communities. One of these is Martin Creek Place, which features apartments and townhomes, a 24-hour staff in case of emergencies, and community amenities such as a gym. Topeka is also home to McCrite Plaza, a luxury senior living facility with both independent and assisted living options.