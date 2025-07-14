The European Retirement Destination On Every Culture Lover's Wish List Can Be Unexpectedly Affordable
Do you want a retirement full of joie de vivre? Then it might be time to brush up on your French (Rick Steves says there are five phrases you must know), because one of the best European countries to retire in is France. In the 2025 Annual Global Retirement Index published by International Living, France ranked No. 5 around the world for top countries to retire in. The guaranteed and high-standard healthcare, moderate climate, and boundless enrichment opportunities are all factors for its ranking. While the French countryside and Mediterranean coast might first draw attention, don't overlook the potential of its capital Paris. The city offers not only world-class culture and cuisine but also surprisingly manageable living costs.
In an interview with expat guide Your Friend in Paris, retiree Judy, who moved to Paris, said, "My monthly expenses here, including rent, going out, activities, and food, are much lower [than in the U.S.]." The average cost of living in Paris, including rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the city center, is around $2,966 per month, according to Numbeo. By contrast, the average cost of living in Naples, Florida, for example, would be around $3,924 per month, almost $1,000 more. The biggest difference in cost is housing. While the cost of rent or buying a home would still make up the largest portion of your budget in Paris, it's not nearly as expensive as it is in the U.S. For this lower cost month to month, you could use those extra savings on the countless cultural delights Paris has to offer, such as visiting the often-overlooked Paris landmark the Opéra Garnier.
Breaking down the cost of living in Paris for retirees
Paris isn't the cheapest city when it comes to housing in Europe, but it's by far cheaper than many big U.S. cities. According to Numbeo data, rent for a one-bedroom apartment in central Paris is about two-fifths of what it costs to rent the same in New York City (as of this writing). Buying is cheaper too — the price per square meter is about 17% less in Paris than in NYC. Plus, you can expect to pay less on both property tax and homeowners insurance in Paris than in the U.S.
For daily life in the U.S., driving a car is essential for most places. In Paris, you can save significantly by ditching car ownership. That means no gas, insurance, maintenance, or parking fees. The Parisian Métro system is well connected across the city and was even called one of the best in the world by CNN for its convenience and architecture. Plus, seniors get a discounted monthly transit pass that includes unlimited use across all zones.
What attracts many people to Paris is the cuisine and culture, and while you may have visions of fine dining and couture boutiques, eating and getting unique experiences here are cheaper than you might think. At a mid-range restaurant, expect to pay around 20€ (or roughly $24) or less for dinner. On top of that, France is one of the countries where tipping isn't expected. Retirees in Paris also have access to an incredible range of cultural activities at little to no cost. Many movie theaters like the historic Le Champo have reduced prices for seniors, and most cultural institutes have free admission days (at the Louvre, for example, entry is free on the first Friday of the month after 6 p.m.).