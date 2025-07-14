The European Retirement Destination On Every Culture Lover's Wish List Can Be Unexpectedly Affordable

Paris isn't the cheapest city when it comes to housing in Europe, but it's by far cheaper than many big U.S. cities. According to Numbeo data, rent for a one-bedroom apartment in central Paris is about two-fifths of what it costs to rent the same in New York City (as of this writing). Buying is cheaper too — the price per square meter is about 17% less in Paris than in NYC. Plus, you can expect to pay less on both property tax and homeowners insurance in Paris than in the U.S.

For daily life in the U.S., driving a car is essential for most places. In Paris, you can save significantly by ditching car ownership. That means no gas, insurance, maintenance, or parking fees. The Parisian Métro system is well connected across the city and was even called one of the best in the world by CNN for its convenience and architecture. Plus, seniors get a discounted monthly transit pass that includes unlimited use across all zones.

What attracts many people to Paris is the cuisine and culture, and while you may have visions of fine dining and couture boutiques, eating and getting unique experiences here are cheaper than you might think. At a mid-range restaurant, expect to pay around 20€ (or roughly $24) or less for dinner. On top of that, France is one of the countries where tipping isn't expected. Retirees in Paris also have access to an incredible range of cultural activities at little to no cost. Many movie theaters like the historic Le Champo have reduced prices for seniors, and most cultural institutes have free admission days (at the Louvre, for example, entry is free on the first Friday of the month after 6 p.m.).