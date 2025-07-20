The 'Biking Capital Of The Midwest' Is A Lively City With Miles Of Thrilling, Scenic Wisconsin Trails

Madison, Wisconsin, has an uncanny way of feeling small and neighborly while hosting a metro population of nearly 700,000. Its accessibility is due, in part, to its being one of only two major cities in the U.S. situated on an isthmus — a strip of land between two bodies of water — so it's easy to cross from one side of downtown to the other in just a few minutes. Residents take immense pride in where they live, as the city is home to more than 140 neighborhood associations. Deemed the "Biking Capital of the Midwest," it also happens to be one of the most accessible cities in the region for cycling.

The League of American Bicyclists awarded Madison a coveted Platinum status in 2015, recognizing it as one of the best cities for biking in the country. And it's still going strong as the only community with this ranking east of the Mississippi River (not to mention that it's also a hub for unicyclists!). Sandwiched between the beautiful and historic lakes of Mendota and Monona, Madison shouldn't be missed if you're looking for one of America's best college towns for a scenic weekend full of fun.

From the iconic Wisconsin State Capitol Building to every excuse to "jump around" at the Camp Randall Stadium and the eclectic shops and restaurants along State Street, this mid-sized city is a wealth of opportunities for great food, recreation, and charming neighborhoods. State Street also happens to be a pedestrian- and bike-friendly mall, where the only motorized vehicles are city buses, so you can cruise this iconic thoroughfare and stop into local businesses, like artist-run stationary store Anthology or B-side Records, a music shop that's been in business since 1982. Then, grab lunch at a downtown classic, Mediterranean Cafe — fondly known by locals as "Med Cafe."