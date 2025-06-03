America's First Rail To Trail Route Is A Hiker And Biker Haven Crossing Wisconsin's Scenic Forests

Wisconsin is a pretty interesting state, known primarily for its cheese and Great Lakes. While these are certainly amazing reasons to visit the area, it has much more to offer. Those who enjoy biking or hiking, for example, don't want to overlook Wisconsin. It's home to America's very first adaptation of an old railroad track to a biking and hiking path, known as the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.

The route was created by converting an old railway track to a pathway. It's perfect for biking (including e-biking), but hikers and snowmobiles also use the path. Though this idea might not be very new anymore, the Elroy-Sparta State Trail is considered one of the first of its kind in the United States. There are now many old and converted railways, such as one of America's "most scenic stretches of railroad" that is now a gorgeous Idaho trail, but Wisconsin is able to say it was the one to start the trend.

There is so much to see along the 32.5 miles that make up this unique trail, including tunnels and small towns where you can stop and take a break. The scenery also changes along the way, letting visitors pass through forests, farmland, prairies, and even wetlands. Additionally, while this trail is set in an old railway, it's not isolated. If you don't feel like doing the whole route, or you want to branch off somewhere new, there are several places you can head to another path, including The "400" State Trail, La Crosse River State Trail, and the Omaha Trail.