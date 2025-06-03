America's First Rail To Trail Route Is A Hiker And Biker Haven Crossing Wisconsin's Scenic Forests
Wisconsin is a pretty interesting state, known primarily for its cheese and Great Lakes. While these are certainly amazing reasons to visit the area, it has much more to offer. Those who enjoy biking or hiking, for example, don't want to overlook Wisconsin. It's home to America's very first adaptation of an old railroad track to a biking and hiking path, known as the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.
The route was created by converting an old railway track to a pathway. It's perfect for biking (including e-biking), but hikers and snowmobiles also use the path. Though this idea might not be very new anymore, the Elroy-Sparta State Trail is considered one of the first of its kind in the United States. There are now many old and converted railways, such as one of America's "most scenic stretches of railroad" that is now a gorgeous Idaho trail, but Wisconsin is able to say it was the one to start the trend.
There is so much to see along the 32.5 miles that make up this unique trail, including tunnels and small towns where you can stop and take a break. The scenery also changes along the way, letting visitors pass through forests, farmland, prairies, and even wetlands. Additionally, while this trail is set in an old railway, it's not isolated. If you don't feel like doing the whole route, or you want to branch off somewhere new, there are several places you can head to another path, including The "400" State Trail, La Crosse River State Trail, and the Omaha Trail.
What to know about the Elroy-Sparta Trail
The trail is open all year long, catering to different kinds of adventurers as the weather changes. This is, in part, why it's such a popular path and why thousands of people visit the Elroy-Sparta State Trail annually. As long as you enter through one of the accessible spaces, the route is also a friendly choice for those in wheelchairs or who have difficulty walking, allowing disabled individuals to explore some of this unique path as well. While you can enjoy parts at any point of the year, if you're looking to bike the entire thing, you'll have to do it between May and October, as the tunnels are closed the rest of the year.
While this trail is amazing, it's not the only place in Wisconsin you can take a bike and explore. The state now has around 2,000 of these rail trails, which altogether account for over 25,000 miles of path to explore. If you're not ready to end your vacation just yet, Wisconsin's largest state park and dreamy camping spot with a shimmering lake and scenic bluffs is only an hour's drive away.
Don't worry about bringing your own bike, either. While you certainly can, those who decide to fly to this destination also have the opportunity to rent bikes for anywhere between several hours to a full day. The biggest thing you need to know about this trail is that for some methods of transportation, Wisconsin has something known as a state trail pass. It's required for everyone over 16 who uses a bike, horse, skis, or skates along certain routes, including the Elroy-Sparta State Trail.
Making sure you're prepared for this rail to trail route
This is a long bike path, just a little shorter than the colorful, historic Virginia rail trail known as the Virginia Creeper Trail, but you don't have to worry about packing absolutely everything you need. Thanks to the small towns running between the two endpoints, you can stop and get a meal or snack along the way. It's still a good idea to bring plenty of water in case you're out there longer than you expect or you decide to go on one of the detour routes.
Additionally, there are other items you'll want to ensure you bring with you to get the most out of your trip. For example, it can be a little confusing at the beginning, especially if you start at Elroy. To make sure you're following the right route, it's a good idea to bring a GPS along with you, even if it's your phone and a trails app. However, make sure you download any maps you may need, as the cell signal along the way is spotty at best.
For the tunnels, you'll want to bring a headlamp or have a light attached to your bike, as they are pretty long, and you'll want a way to see while traveling through them. Holding a flashlight for these periods and pushing your bike can be a bit tiring and difficult to do. The tunnels are also usually wet. You may want to pack a thin, waterproof jacket for your adventure, as you can end up uncomfortable and damp by the end of each tunnel.