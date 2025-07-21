One Of The Most Gorgeous Waterfalls In Hawaii Is Hidden In This State Park
Hawaii's Big Island is a lush getaway for those looking to explore the archipelago's less commercial parts. If you've ever wanted to explore the slow side of Hawaii after being disappointed by popular Hawaii destinations due to the crowds and excessive commercial activity, Big Island takes you back to Hawaii's original treasures — lush tropical landscapes, dramatic peaks, and hidden pockets like Kalaoa, the West Coast gem that's home to pristine beaches and volcanoes.
Big Island is a destination where the best experiences aren't simply arrived at; they are uncovered, and the journey to them is always picturesque. The gorgeous Akaka waterfall, which is accessible through a short, scenic hike, is one such quintessential island experience. Located within the Akaka Falls State Park near the island's Eastern coast, this 422-foot natural gem is visible all year and definitely worth a stop. Less than 30 minutes from Hilo International Airport, the travel hub for the island's eastern side, the state park is easy to get to, and the hike is even easier, suitable for all ages.
Since the hike is quite short, it's best done at a languid pace, enjoying the views. You actually get preliminary views of the Akaka Falls even before reaching the main overlook, and there's also the option to visit the smaller Kahuna Falls on the way. While the waterfalls are a highlight, there's a lot more to explore around Hawaii Island's eastern coast. Consider spending a few days in Hilo, which is a 20-minute drive from the Akaka Falls State Park, and soak in the quaint town as well as all the natural beauty around.
Hiking the Akaka Falls Loop Trail
A straight drive down Akaka Falls Road leads you to the state park parking lot. From here, the hike to the falls is less than half a mile. The pathway is paved, and with an elevation gain of just about 100 feet, there aren't any steep slopes to climb, making it suitable for most people. However, since there are steps on the pathway, it is not wheelchair accessible.
At the start of the hike, you can either choose to go straight to Akaka Falls or take the slightly longer loop that first stops at a lookout from where you can spot Kahuna Falls before continuing to the park's namesake. At about 100 feet in height, Kahuna Falls is significantly smaller than Akaka Falls, and the view tends to be partially obstructed by dense foliage. However, doing the loop gives you the opportunity to also explore more of the park's lush landscape.
While the Akaka Falls State Park is open year-round from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., it's best to check opening hours on national holidays. The park's $5 entry fee as well as the $10 parking fee can be paid online prior to your visit, or there are kiosks at the entrance to pay as well. Note, however, that you'll need a credit card to pay, and entry is free for Hawaii residents. Since the rains, which make the waterfalls swell, are more frequent during the winter months in Hawaii, it's best to visit during this time to see the waterfalls at their most majestic.
Explore the town of Hilo and its surrounding waterfalls
Despite being the island's capital, Hilo often gets eclipsed by the more popular town of Kailua-Kona in the Kona district on the island's west. Since the island is the biggest one in Hawaii (and, for that matter, the largest one in the U.S.), visitors tend to pick one side of the island to explore or hop from one exciting Big Island activity to another. The Eastern side has a more local feel, and exploring Hilo and its surrounding areas is a great way to experience quintessential Hawaii Island.
Downtown Hilo is dotted with vintage buildings, many from the early 1900s, making the city center a quaint respite from all the nature-oriented experiences. The S. Hata Building is particularly iconic, and a visit to Kalakaua Square, the town square, with a sundial from 1877, is inevitable. Other essential attractions include the Tsunami Museum and the Panaewa Rainforest Zoo. Hotels in Hilo are plentiful and pocket-friendly, with lots of options under $200 per night for two.
The region around Hilo is famous for its waterfalls, and it's a bit like a treasure hunt trying to find these gorgeous water features amidst a stunning landscape. There's even one inside Hilo — Rainbow Falls is easy to access, with the parking lot very close to the waterfall's viewing points. However, you can also go for a hike to view them from another angle. If you prefer to get swift, sweeping views along with some adrenaline, there are several zipline tours available from various companies, and many of them include zipping over waterfalls. Hawaii Zipline Tours, for example, has a zipline from which you can admire the Kolekole waterfalls from above.