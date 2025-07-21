One Of The Most Gorgeous Waterfalls In Hawaii Is Hidden In This State Park

Hawaii's Big Island is a lush getaway for those looking to explore the archipelago's less commercial parts. If you've ever wanted to explore the slow side of Hawaii after being disappointed by popular Hawaii destinations due to the crowds and excessive commercial activity, Big Island takes you back to Hawaii's original treasures — lush tropical landscapes, dramatic peaks, and hidden pockets like Kalaoa, the West Coast gem that's home to pristine beaches and volcanoes.

Big Island is a destination where the best experiences aren't simply arrived at; they are uncovered, and the journey to them is always picturesque. The gorgeous Akaka waterfall, which is accessible through a short, scenic hike, is one such quintessential island experience. Located within the Akaka Falls State Park near the island's Eastern coast, this 422-foot natural gem is visible all year and definitely worth a stop. Less than 30 minutes from Hilo International Airport, the travel hub for the island's eastern side, the state park is easy to get to, and the hike is even easier, suitable for all ages.

Since the hike is quite short, it's best done at a languid pace, enjoying the views. You actually get preliminary views of the Akaka Falls even before reaching the main overlook, and there's also the option to visit the smaller Kahuna Falls on the way. While the waterfalls are a highlight, there's a lot more to explore around Hawaii Island's eastern coast. Consider spending a few days in Hilo, which is a 20-minute drive from the Akaka Falls State Park, and soak in the quaint town as well as all the natural beauty around.