Oregon's Hill-Hugging Coastal Town Has Breathtaking Arch Rock Views And A Tunnel To A Secret Beach

Mother Nature was feeling pretty darn generous when she went and conjured up old Oregon. This cut-out of the West Coast is brimming with sublime nature. Yep, an adventurer's bucket list for the Beaver State would whisk you through the deepest lake in the United States, over the forest-clad Cascades, and along the breathtaking 'Highway of Waterfalls' (spoiler: it's got loads of waterfalls!). And that's not even mentioning the coastline, which is where you'll find hill-hugging Oceanside, a town that surely deserves a spot on said list.

Why, you ask? Well, for one, the whole thing spills down a steep coastal mountain on the edge of the Three Capes Scenic Loop, a byway that links up some of the state's most dramatic shoreline — think seas of sand dunes next to great rock buttresses that rise like cathedrals from the Pacific. On top of that, there are rare sea lion breeding grounds on the jagged rocks off the shoreline, and strips of wave-bashed Oregon sand that you can only get to by passing through shadowy tunnels carved out of the cliffs.

The bijou town center of Oceanside oozes a real local charm. Just 500 people called it home at last count, and you'll get views of the waves and wave-splattered rocks no matter where you look. Expect the journey in to be as scenic as they come, involving a detour off Highway 101 from Tillamook that's all shellfish-strewn beaches and rugged capes. And while it might feel like you're on the edge of the world here, it's a mere 90-minute drive in from Portland, and just two hours from the city's major airport at PDX.