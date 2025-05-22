Oregon's Underrated Coastal Town Has Beach Horseback Riding, Epic Surf, And Serene Sunset Views
Some say that when the sun is shining, the Oregon coast is the most beautiful place on Earth. Perhaps because the Oregon coast is notoriously foggy, therefore relatively rare sunshine makes these bright days even more special. Even on a cloudy or foggy day, however, the beauty of the Oregon coast is undeniable. Thick green forests tumbling down cliffs to the restless Pacific, endless views featuring a whale or two, and rocky headlands protecting sandy beaches all make this an unforgettable destination.
While the Oregon coast feels remote, it's only about two hours from Portland, home to Oregon's largest airport. Just 19 miles north of Cascade Head, one of Oregon's most majestic coast destinations, and south of Tillamook, a coastal paradise known for its famous cheese, Pacific City sits close to its namesake ocean and is a whole new world from the City of Roses. It's also an ideal getaway if you're hoping for beach adventures like horseback riding on the sand and tackling epic surfs. Oh, and if you happen to be there on a clear day, a Pacific City sunset is guaranteed to knock your socks off.
Pacific City is small-town charm surrounded by incredible natural wonders
Pacific City lies at the base of Cape Kiwanda, an epic sandstone cliff jutting over the ocean. Cape Kiwanda Natural Area is known for its unique rock formations, including Haystack Rock, a large offshore sea stack that towers over 300 feet (91 m) above the waves. Another natural landmark in the area is the Great Dune, a towering dune that's popular for climbing and sandboarding. If you make it to the top, you'll be at the apex of Cape Kiwanda, surrounded by breathtaking views. You may also spot hang gliders launching from here, should you need inspiration for your next thrill.
Back down on the beach, meet a local guide for some idyllic horseback riding golden sands. There's nothing quite like hoofing it along the shore and meandering through the forest that lines the Pacific City beaches. If horseback riding isn't your thing, Pacific City is also on the Nestucca River, which connects to the "Niagara Falls of Oregon." Heading west, though, it's ideal for kayaking until the river's end in the Pacific.
Amongst all this natural splendor is the quaint town itself. This quiet beach town, while popular with tourists, is home to just 1,000 year-round residents. The town retains much of its traditional fishing village vibes, evident in the century-old dory fleet, although the hip eateries and shops give it a modern twist. Sample beachy brews right on the sand at the Pelican Brewing Company, grab an espresso and some coastal-themed gifts in the Village Shops, or "get sconed" at Grateful Bread.
Surfing and fishing in Pacific City
The dramatic vistas of Oregon's coast provide shelter for the beaches of Pacific City and Cape Kiwanda, producing ideal surfing and fishing conditions. Expert surfers and beginners alike enjoy the swells, all with some epic views. The beach at Cape Kiwanda has consistent waves all year, with the north end's smaller swells better for novices. More experienced surfers looking for a challenge should head to Gas Chambers with its tube-like waves, just north of Cape Kiwanda.
Pacific City is also home to one of the last dory fleets on the West Coast, which launches every morning from the beach. Dory boats were adopted by Pacific City fishermen in the 1920s when new conservation limits threatened their traditional fishing methods. These flat-bottomed boats, known for their seaworthiness, can be launched from a beach into the ocean. When the dory fleet was first established, fishermen would haul the boats down with horses and then row through the surf. Nowadays, trucks do the towing and motors do the oaring. However, the dory men still launch every day, and in the afternoon, the fleet returns bearing fresh seafood, which you can buy right on the beach. Watch the daily spectacle with sand between your toes or from a nearby cafe.
The success of the dory fleet has spawned Pacific City's annual Dory Days Parade every July, where dory men decorate their boats according to that year's theme and compete for first place. Other events during Dory Days include "The Blessing of the Fleet," live music, artisan markets, and plenty of dory-caught fish.