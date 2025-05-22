Oregon's Underrated Coastal Town Has Beach Horseback Riding, Epic Surf, And Serene Sunset Views

Pacific City lies at the base of Cape Kiwanda, an epic sandstone cliff jutting over the ocean. Cape Kiwanda Natural Area is known for its unique rock formations, including Haystack Rock, a large offshore sea stack that towers over 300 feet (91 m) above the waves. Another natural landmark in the area is the Great Dune, a towering dune that's popular for climbing and sandboarding. If you make it to the top, you'll be at the apex of Cape Kiwanda, surrounded by breathtaking views. You may also spot hang gliders launching from here, should you need inspiration for your next thrill.

Back down on the beach, meet a local guide for some idyllic horseback riding golden sands. There's nothing quite like hoofing it along the shore and meandering through the forest that lines the Pacific City beaches. If horseback riding isn't your thing, Pacific City is also on the Nestucca River, which connects to the "Niagara Falls of Oregon." Heading west, though, it's ideal for kayaking until the river's end in the Pacific.

Amongst all this natural splendor is the quaint town itself. This quiet beach town, while popular with tourists, is home to just 1,000 year-round residents. The town retains much of its traditional fishing village vibes, evident in the century-old dory fleet, although the hip eateries and shops give it a modern twist. Sample beachy brews right on the sand at the Pelican Brewing Company, grab an espresso and some coastal-themed gifts in the Village Shops, or "get sconed" at Grateful Bread.