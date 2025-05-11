Oregon's 'Highway Of Waterfalls' Is A Breathtakingly Scenic Road Trip Through A Magical River Valley

As a state known for its abundance of scenic beauty and natural landscapes, Oregon is atop many a travel bucket list. One of the best ways to explore all it has to offer is to take a road trip along one of the Beaver State's 44 scenic byways. These include six national scenic byways such as the Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway, a byway through the heart of Central Oregon offering dazzling lakes, alpine forests, and outdoor fun. Oregon is also famous for its waterfalls. Estimates suggest there are over 1,635 waterfalls, with 238 being named, within the state. This includes Tumalo Falls, one of America's most enchanting waterfalls and an easily accessible Oregon gem. A combination of breathtaking scenery and stunning waterfalls can also be experienced via road trip along Southern Oregon's Rogue-Umpqua Scenic Byway, another of the state's national scenic routes.

This 172-mile long byway earned its designation as a national scenic byway in 2002 from the National Scenic Byways Program. The byway's name comes from the ever-present Rogue and Umpqua Rivers, two of the state's nationally recognized Wild and Scenic Rivers, providing opportunities for outdoor recreation. With over 15 waterfalls along the Rogue-Umpqua Byway, it's also known by its nickname as the "Highway of Waterfalls." If that weren't enough, the route also winds through the lush green Umpqua National Forest, passes majestic Cascade Mountain range peaks, and travels along the shores of the sparkling Diamond Lake. The natural wonders of the Rogue Gorge and Natural Bridge are also gems along this route, which makes for a great road trip adventure for travelers of all ages. You'll for sure want to keep your camera handy.