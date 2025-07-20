Michigan's Sunrise Coast Boasts This Scenic Trail To See Rare Birds Paired With Glistening Great Lakes Views

With the longest freshwater coastline in the United States (bordered by all but one of the Great Lakes), Michigan's wild landscapes are shaped by water. Between the ample lakeshore, nearby marshlands, and its position on the intersection of the Mississippi and Atlantic flyways — natural corridors for migratory species — the state is also a world-class birdwatching destination. Whether you visit during peak spring or fall migration seasons, the long days of summer, or in winter when northern birds venture south from the Arctic, an ever-rotating lineup of avian species can be appreciated.

One of the best places in Michigan for birdwatching is the Sunrise Coast Birding Trail, which follows a large part of the Sunrise Coast Pure Michigan Byway along the western side of Lake Huron. Winding roughly 145 miles along the historic U.S. Route 23, this trail showcases vibrant freshwater coastal scenery between Mackinaw City in the north and Oscoda in the south.

Make a road trip of it, breaking the trek into a few days or even a week to delve deep into everything the eastern side of Michigan's Lower Peninsula has to offer. Travelers can fly through Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport to arrive at Pellston Regional Airport, a closer regional airport that is a 20-minute drive from Mackinaw City. From there, they can rent a car to start exploring. In addition to diverse birdlife, driving along the Lake Huron coast allows for views of the expansive lake, sprawling forests, and other wildlife, including moose, beavers, deer, coyotes, and black bears.