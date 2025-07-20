Lisbon's Most Photographed Street Hides In A Bohemian Neighborhood With Iconic Stairs And Scenic Overlooks

There's no shortage of things to do in and around Lisbon, from a visit to Belém Tower to a day trip to Sintra, a timeless fairytale town with otherworldly palaces and enchanting gardens. Yet the city's most photographed street lies right in its heart. If you find yourself wandering through Lisbon and come across a steep lane lined with pastel-hued houses, tourists taking selfies, and stairs you've probably seen all over social media, you've arrived at Rua da Bica.

The street is a half-hour drive from Lisbon Airport (Humberto Delgado Airport), and is also called Rua da Bica de Duarte Belo. It has served as a backdrop for films such as "Night Train To Lisbon" and has been crowned one of the world's most beautiful streets by Condé Nast Traveller. Located just a stroll away from the Tagus River, it sits in Bica, a vibrant, bohemian neighborhood near Chiado and Bairro Alto. You can spend all day here making Instagram reels on its cobblestone steps, posing against centuries-old azulejo-tiled architecture, and basking in the vibrant charm and stunning views.