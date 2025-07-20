Lisbon's Most Photographed Street Hides In A Bohemian Neighborhood With Iconic Stairs And Scenic Overlooks
There's no shortage of things to do in and around Lisbon, from a visit to Belém Tower to a day trip to Sintra, a timeless fairytale town with otherworldly palaces and enchanting gardens. Yet the city's most photographed street lies right in its heart. If you find yourself wandering through Lisbon and come across a steep lane lined with pastel-hued houses, tourists taking selfies, and stairs you've probably seen all over social media, you've arrived at Rua da Bica.
The street is a half-hour drive from Lisbon Airport (Humberto Delgado Airport), and is also called Rua da Bica de Duarte Belo. It has served as a backdrop for films such as "Night Train To Lisbon" and has been crowned one of the world's most beautiful streets by Condé Nast Traveller. Located just a stroll away from the Tagus River, it sits in Bica, a vibrant, bohemian neighborhood near Chiado and Bairro Alto. You can spend all day here making Instagram reels on its cobblestone steps, posing against centuries-old azulejo-tiled architecture, and basking in the vibrant charm and stunning views.
Enjoy the best views of River Tagus from Lisbon's heritage tram
The Elevador da Bica funicular runs along the street and is a big reason why Rua da Bica has become the Insta-worthy attraction it is today. Connecting Rua de São Paulo to Largo do Calhariz, its poppy yellow-colored tram is more than just a public transport — it's a symbol of the city's heritage. And not only does it make climbing the steep street easier, but it also makes the experience more scenic. Boasting captivating vistas of the river, its slow pace allows you to gaze out the window and fully soak in the stunning scenery. (Tip: While both Elevador da Bica and Rua da Bica are year-round attractions, plan your trip in the warmer months of spring and summer when longer days offer more time to enjoy the views.)
Also called Bica Funicular, Elevador da Bica is the longest funicular in the city and has been running since the late 1800s. Today, it's framed by charming facades and staircases you've probably seen all over TikTok and Instagram. Tourists gather eagerly, especially to capture the moment when two trams cross mid-path. As they pass the surrounding picturesque buildings and cozy bars, every moment turns into a photo op.
Spend hours exploring Rua da Bica's iconic stairs
Rua da Bica's cobblestone stairs have evolved into lively hangout spots and social hubs. The neighborhoods surrounding these stairs offer an eclectic mix of shopping and dining options. In fact, when the night falls and the bars begin to close, the party moves outdoors. You'll find tourists and locals alike hobnobbing on the steps with drinks in their hands and relishing the vibrant ambiance. You can grab a window seat at Santa Bita or Barbica (both located a one-minute walk from each other, next to the funicular's path) to watch the tram roll past, or simply observe people gather on the stairs just outside.
While you're here, you can also walk to nearby districts like Rua da Atalaia, Rua da Barroca, and Travessa das Mercês — all equally buzzing with pubs and eateries. In the mood for some retail therapy? Rua do Norte and Rua da Rosa are known for their many vintage stores and local designer outlets. (While you're strolling, keep an eye out for small water fountains dotted around. Bica takes its name from these 17th-century fountains, called "bicas" that once played a vital role in supplying water to the local community.) Want to extend your trip? Head to the Algarve for its cliffside hikes and secret snorkeling coves.