Portugal's Mountains Boast A Timeless Fairytale Town With Otherworldly Palaces And Enchanting Gardens

A hamlet of narrow roads winding around a forested mountainside, Sintra is about as fairytale as destinations come. Located 15 miles northwest of capital city Lisbon, the quaint town was built up by Portuguese royalty and nobles escaping the summer heat of the capital city — which hits around 86 degrees Fahrenheit in July and August. Small wonder the rich folks headed to a higher altitude and cooler climate to build their ornate summer palaces and villas, with added security and privacy thanks to the surrounding trees.

The town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and an incredible example of design in the era of 19th-century Romanticism. Today, Sintra is one of Portugal's most popular destinations — largely thanks to Pena National Palace and its incredibly unique designs — but there's a lot more to Sintra than that. Aside from the gorgeous palaces, gardens, and museums, it's a bustling town with a great cafe culture and summer festivals.

Sintra is easy to visit from Lisbon, too, with a direct train route that takes just 35 minutes. Once you're in town, getting around is simple using Scotturb tourist bus service routes 434 and 435. It's a well-priced, hop-on-hop-off service, with a ticket that lasts 24 hours and drops you outside the entrance to most of the palaces in town and in the hills. But despite the buses being as regular as every 10 minutes during the high-season summer months, you'll still likely have to wait some time to get back down into the town center, as peak season sees so many visitors. The other options are taxis or tuk-tuks, so if you're traveling in a small group sharing costs, these can be ideal alternatives.