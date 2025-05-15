One Of Portugal's Most Underrated Beaches Offers Cliffside Hikes And Secret Snorkeling Coves

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You'll run out of fingers trying to count the numerous reasons to explore Portugal's Algarve region. This coastal enclave is renowned the world over for its alluring beaches (you will find hidden coves and unique landscapes at this family-friendly Algarve beach). It's also home to Lagos, a popular coastal city that's a beachy tourist paradise. The Algarve's best-known beach destinations are becoming more popular each summer (the region broke its own tourist record in 2024 with 5.2 million visitors). However, one of its most underrated spots is offering unexpected quiet alongside the scenic cliffsides and water-based activities.

Praia da Baleeira is a still relatively hidden gem in the middle of Faro and Lagos (a 45-50 minute drive from either). Part of the city of Albufeira, it's located near the marina of all places, so it can often be overlooked compared to the city's more central beaches. But this 328-foot-long beach provides a welcome reprieve from the crowds, as well as turquoise water and a backdrop of cliffs and old stone buildings. You can sit back on the sand, swim in the calm water, and watch boats come and go from the Marina de Albufeira.

The beach does have a few elements that may not always make it the best option for a day out on the sand. Its proximity to the marina can mean that the water isn't as clear as other Algarve beaches, and the sand can be quite pebbly in places. It can also get buffeted by the wind on particularly blowy days, so check the weather before you get settled. This might be why Praia da Baleeira's biggest draws are its cliffside hikes and snorkeling.