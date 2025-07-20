Hawaii Has Its First Affordable Japanese-Style Capsule Hotel, And It's Pods Are Unexpectedly Luxe

Japan might just be the ultimate destination for solo travelers — it's safe, easy to navigate by public transportation, and full of dining adventures fit for one. And now, a savvy hotel has introduced one of the country's best and most budget-friendly travel trends, perfect for singles, to an island that's typically less accessible to those traveling alone. April 2025 First Cabin International opened its first location outside Japan. Its newest capsule-style hotel is now in Waikiki on Oahu, Hawaii's "Magic Island" that blends natural beauty with urban charm.

The chic and modular capsule concept — pioneered in Japan — has been a hit since Capsule Inn Osaka opened in 1979. Marketed toward business travelers and solo adventurers looking for a happy balance of privacy and affordability, staying in a "capsule" is like having your own private hotel room that's just the size of your bed. With walls on all sides and a personal screen door, plus modern essentials like a TV, interior lighting, shelving, and power ports, capsules provide everything needed for a comfortable night alone at a fraction of the price of a full-size room.

With its first U.S. outpost, First Cabin International Hawaii offers a luxe experience that marries compact pods with the American concept of "bigger is better." While you can still book a "cabin" in the traditional Japanese stacked-bunk design for $90, as of this writing, you can affordably upgrade to business or first class. Both options offer capsules that are twice as wide and twice as tall. For $118, business cabins include high-rise ceilings, wider beds, and bigger TVs. First class gives you room to stand next to your bed, along with your very own work table, all for just $133 — an absolute steal compared to Waikiki's typically steep resort prices.