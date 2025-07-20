Hawaii Has Its First Affordable Japanese-Style Capsule Hotel, And It's Pods Are Unexpectedly Luxe
Japan might just be the ultimate destination for solo travelers — it's safe, easy to navigate by public transportation, and full of dining adventures fit for one. And now, a savvy hotel has introduced one of the country's best and most budget-friendly travel trends, perfect for singles, to an island that's typically less accessible to those traveling alone. April 2025 First Cabin International opened its first location outside Japan. Its newest capsule-style hotel is now in Waikiki on Oahu, Hawaii's "Magic Island" that blends natural beauty with urban charm.
The chic and modular capsule concept — pioneered in Japan — has been a hit since Capsule Inn Osaka opened in 1979. Marketed toward business travelers and solo adventurers looking for a happy balance of privacy and affordability, staying in a "capsule" is like having your own private hotel room that's just the size of your bed. With walls on all sides and a personal screen door, plus modern essentials like a TV, interior lighting, shelving, and power ports, capsules provide everything needed for a comfortable night alone at a fraction of the price of a full-size room.
With its first U.S. outpost, First Cabin International Hawaii offers a luxe experience that marries compact pods with the American concept of "bigger is better." While you can still book a "cabin" in the traditional Japanese stacked-bunk design for $90, as of this writing, you can affordably upgrade to business or first class. Both options offer capsules that are twice as wide and twice as tall. For $118, business cabins include high-rise ceilings, wider beds, and bigger TVs. First class gives you room to stand next to your bed, along with your very own work table, all for just $133 — an absolute steal compared to Waikiki's typically steep resort prices.
Reimagining Japanese travel for Waikiki
Branding itself as "a new style hotel ... that is neither a capsule hotel nor a business hotel," First Cabin began introducing its compact yet elevated stays in Japan in 2013. Inspired by the way first-class cabin service on an airplane transforms a small space into a premium one, First Cabin Hawaii makes the most of tight quarters, using high-end amenities and sleek design to create some of the most luxurious capsule hotels in the world. In addition to the tranquil sleeping pods, the hotel has a spacious communal lounge, free Wi-Fi, laundry machines, roomy shower stalls, and private saunas in the shared bathrooms.
With its first opening at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, First Cabin became a big hit among passengers with early morning flights, thanks to its convenient location in Terminal 1. Short-stay options of 2 to 3 hours also provide a more private and relaxing alternative to the typical airport lounge experience. With 10 domestic locations now open, the decision to expand internationally aimed to attract Japanese travelers back to America and introduce the aesthetic of minimalism as luxury to an American audience.
Located in the Waikiki Business Plaza in downtown Honolulu, First Cabin is a 15-minute drive from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and less than a 5-minute walk to the beachfront, making it a great introductory stay during your first few nights in Hawaii, or a convenient place to rest for those short on time. Depending on the brand's success on the island, more openings may be follow in other high-cost U.S. destinations. Such a move would align with current domestic travel trends, particularly the demand for high-value, comfortable stays at a low price point.