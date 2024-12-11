5 Incredibly Luxurious Capsule Hotels Around The World
If you've never stayed in a capsule hotel, the idea of your room being a human-sized tube may seem strange, and maybe even claustrophobic. However, this isn't the case anymore. Capsule hotels, which originated in Japan in the late 1970s, have been around for long enough that there are now capsule hotels for every type of traveler, including some that will pamper their guests.
Luxury capsule hotels are great for first-timers, as many of them offer more spacious accommodations than the regular kinds. For obvious reasons, you'll generally find such hotels in global tourist destinations where space is at a premium, which is why some of the best luxury capsule hotels can be found in cities like Tokyo and Amsterdam. Hotel prices in prime locations can get expensive, and one of the best ways to stay on budget while vacationing is to keep an eye on your accommodation bill, which can quickly add up to a tidy packet. Because of how little space your "room" in a capsule hotel takes up, you can have the convenience of staying in prime tourist spots without breaking the bank.
Considering a hotel room remains empty for a large portion of your stay, it's also more practical to spend less on accommodation while you're out exploring trendy areas in places like Japan. Because they don't offer many of the luxuries you'd find in traditional hotels, capsule hotels find other innovations that improve the guest experience — from having their own curated scents (Resol Poshtel, Japan) to offering guests sleep data (Nine Hours Capsule Hotel, Japan), and themes that range from minimalist Japanese Zen (KINN Capsule, Singapore) to space age (The Capsule Hotel, Australia).
First Cabin Capsule Hotels, Japan
One of the plushest capsule hotel experiences you can find, Japan's First Class Capsule Hotels are themed around first and business-class airplane cabins. Much like capsule hotels, high-end airline seats have also become incredibly luxurious and the First Class capsule at this hotel gets you a cabin with a television, a side table, a double bed, a safe, and even a complimentary set of night clothes. The accommodation is more cabin than capsule, making this a great way for people to experience capsule hotels for the first time. It's worth noting that the hotel has separate male and female areas and the cabins are closed with a shutter (which can't be locked). Most capsule hotels don't allow their units to be locked by guests and therefore offer a safe to keep valuables in.
With prices as low as $60 a night for the First Class cabins, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better living situation for the price around Tokyo's busiest quarters, which is where this hotel has multiple branches. There are cheaper options available, and continuing the airline theme (did we mention the hotel's bar resembles an airport lounge?), you can opt for Business Class and even Premium Economy Class cabins. They're all more spacious than regular capsule hotels and a night in them will feel like a luxurious transcontinental flight at a fraction of the cost. Plus, unlike on a flight, you can step out whenever you want.
Skylodge Adventure Suites, Urubamba, Peru
The Skylodge Adventure Suites are located in Sacred Valley in Peru's Andes mountains. Perched on a cliffside like an eagle's nest, this hotel's glass capsules offer one of the most unique accommodation experiences in the world. With a double bed in each capsule, you can sleep while literally suspended in the air. Some capsules also come with a balcony or viewing deck. The views are breathtaking, and this is one capsule you won't feel claustrophobic in (though it may not be the best option for those who are uncomfortable with heights).
At about $900 a night, it's pricier than most regular hotels, and you will have to climb a mountain to get to it. However, you're unlikely to stay here for more than a night or two at most since it's more of an experience than a stay (and is a convenient stopping point on the way to Machu Picchu). While it may not be everyone's idea of luxury, Skylodge Adventure Suites comes with some serious Instagrammable views and bragging rights that will outweigh most 5-star hotel stays. The hotel also has a restaurant, so you can enjoy meals and drinks while perched a thousand feet above the valley on the side of a mountain.
Resol Poshtel, Tokyo, Japan
Another Japanese hospitality brand that has elevated what a capsule hotel can be is Resol Poshtel. Located in Tokyo's popular Asakusa district, which still retains an "old Tokyo" vibe and is dotted with temples, this capsule hotel is a great example of the blend of convenience and quality that capsule hotels can provide at wallet-friendly prices. The single-person capsules, which cost under $60 a night, are well-appointed and roomier than those in regular capsule hotels. They also have all the basics you'd expect — reading lights, power outlets, wide beds, and even traditional art on the walls. You'll also get a pair of plush in-house slippers upon check-in and the beds use a soft material that NASA developed for astronauts.
Where this property also excels is in the environment and common areas. The entire hotel has an elegant Japanese aesthetic, with spacious common areas with floor seating and a signature fragrance, intended to evoke a sense of gentle calm. This is one of those places where you might forget to use your own perfume, which is actually a good idea in Japan.
De Bedstee Boutique Capsules, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Near Amsterdam's Museum Square, this hotel is designed to emulate cozy vintage Dutch homes, De Bedstee Boutique Capsules is a great option for solo travelers and couples. Each capsule is done up with quaint Dutch-style art and features luxury mattresses, mood lighting, and enough space for guests and a bag or two. Unlike many other capsule hotels, the ones here also have doors — cute wooden ones that match the decor. At between $50 and $80 for a single capsule and $80-120 for a double, this is a particularly pocket-friendly stay considering you're in Amsterdam's most touristy area where its famous museums are located. Public transport is also available right outside the hotel, making it easy to go on some great day trips from Amsterdam.
While many capsule hotels try and insulate guests, De Bedstee Boutique Capsules has more of a social character and is great for meeting other travelers. The included breakfast is always buzzing with activity, as is the hotel's bar which is open all day and serves cocktails along with ethically sourced food.
Sleeep, Hong Kong
This capsule hotel, which also has a branch in Japan, takes its name seriously. In fact, the company even has a sleep coach to help long-term guests. Everything in the capsule is geared towards giving you the most restful sleep, and the hotel's minimalist design makes it feel like a high-end luxury property. You can adjust the airflow in your pod, listen to relaxation soundtracks, and even be woken up by gentle ambient lighting. The hotel's smart beds have even won design awards. Prices are around $50 to $100 per night and can be higher depending on when you book. The hotel lets you reserve per hour, partial day, whole day, and even monthly and offers 24-hour check-in.
Sleeep has multiple hotels in Hong Kong that are centrally located, and the properties meticulously ensure that a guest's every need is met. The bathrooms are well stocked with everything you may need, with space to hang clothes and hangers and in-house slippers. This is one of the few capsule hotels where it's relatively easy to stay for longer periods, but it's also equally useful if you just want to come in for a few hours and get a restful nap while still being in the middle of one of the world's busiest cities.