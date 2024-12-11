5 Incredibly Luxurious Capsule Hotels Around The World

If you've never stayed in a capsule hotel, the idea of your room being a human-sized tube may seem strange, and maybe even claustrophobic. However, this isn't the case anymore. Capsule hotels, which originated in Japan in the late 1970s, have been around for long enough that there are now capsule hotels for every type of traveler, including some that will pamper their guests.

Luxury capsule hotels are great for first-timers, as many of them offer more spacious accommodations than the regular kinds. For obvious reasons, you'll generally find such hotels in global tourist destinations where space is at a premium, which is why some of the best luxury capsule hotels can be found in cities like Tokyo and Amsterdam. Hotel prices in prime locations can get expensive, and one of the best ways to stay on budget while vacationing is to keep an eye on your accommodation bill, which can quickly add up to a tidy packet. Because of how little space your "room" in a capsule hotel takes up, you can have the convenience of staying in prime tourist spots without breaking the bank.

Considering a hotel room remains empty for a large portion of your stay, it's also more practical to spend less on accommodation while you're out exploring trendy areas in places like Japan. Because they don't offer many of the luxuries you'd find in traditional hotels, capsule hotels find other innovations that improve the guest experience — from having their own curated scents (Resol Poshtel, Japan) to offering guests sleep data (Nine Hours Capsule Hotel, Japan), and themes that range from minimalist Japanese Zen (KINN Capsule, Singapore) to space age (The Capsule Hotel, Australia).