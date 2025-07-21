This Country Is Known As The 'Warm Heart Of Africa' With Unforgettable Safaris Off The Beaten Path

The diverse wildlife in African countries has made the continent a victim of poaching for centuries, but everyone loves a comeback story. Today, after facing major poaching problems and empty parks in the 1980s and '90s, Malawi, Africa, has resurfaced as a top safari destination. So, skip Kenya or Tanzania for a safari in this less-traveled country called the "Warm Heart of Africa," where you can enjoy unforgettable off-the-beaten-path safaris.

Like many African nations, Malawi lacked the resources to protect its wildlife and land from poachers. However, thanks to government partnerships with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) like African Parks (AP) and the community, the country has been working tirelessly to translocate the wildlife lost to poaching in Malawi. These conservation efforts are most notable at the Liwonde National Park and the Majete Wildlife Reserve. In 2017, cheetahs returned to Liwonde, and in 2018, lions were reintroduced to the park. The same year, giraffes were translocated to the Majete Wildlife Reserve, and in 2019, cheetahs returned. Both places, once desolate and devoid of impressive wildlife, are now thriving sanctuaries home to the Big Five (elephant, rhino, leopard, lion, and buffalo), a significant draw for safari-goers.

Malawi is known as the "Warm Heart of Africa" because of the warm and friendly people of the country. The population of over 22 million has three official languages: English, Chewa, and Chichewa, the most common local dialects. Malawi is the size of the state of Pennsylvania and is home to a diverse terrain, including the ninth-largest lake in the world by surface area, Lake Malawi.