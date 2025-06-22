Skip Kenya Or Tanzania For A Safari In This Less-Traveled Country Called 'The Elephant Capital Of The World'
Tanzania and Kenya, East Africa's wildlife destinations, dominate the headlines when it comes to safaris. This isn't without merit; Kenya is one of the world's best countries to see wildlife, and Tanzania is home to one of East Africa's most underrated national parks. Visitors flock to these locations to catch a glimpse of the Big Five, Africa's venerated list of the most exciting megafauna to spot on safari (elephants, lions, Cape buffalo, rhino, and leopards), as well as the beautiful cultures and scenery around every corner. Though these destinations deserve to be on any animal fanatic's bucket list, there is one spot nestled just above South Africa that's perfect for lovers of one specific, spectacular species: elephants.
Botswana is the country in Africa with the most elephants, boasting more than 130,000 in 2022. The majority of these gentle giants are found in the north of the country, with Chobe National Park (which is so far north it borders Namibia) providing some of the best chances to spot them. Up to 50,000 elephants flock to the banks of the Chobe River from April to October, the dry season, to enjoy the cool, flowing waters. The chance to observe these elephants in their natural habitat — along with the other Big Five species and many more incredible animals – has made Chobe National Park in Botswana the place to be for your next safari.
How to visit Chobe National Park in Botswana
Botswana has adopted a "high-value, low-volume" approach to tourism. Because of this, seasoned safari-goers have reported it being an expensive destination with some tricky bureaucratic hurdles. Despite the obstacles, with some careful planning and a few workarounds, it can be a simple process to experience a slice of the magic. The first option to keep costs down is to fly into South Africa and transfer to Kasane, the gateway to Chobe, which also has its own airport. There are direct flights into Johannesburg from New York and Atlanta, and from there, you can either fly into Kasane or combine your trip to Chobe with a road trip through the country (though a 4x4 and a guide will likely be necessary). A must-see on your way through is Africa's adventure capital, Victoria Falls, which sits about an hour from the park.
Although you can self-drive in the country and national park, having a guide can make life a lot easier — both from the paperwork and visa perspective – to help you navigate muddy dirt roads in the rainy season. You will still be able to see plenty of amazing wildlife in the wet season (December to March), and traveling during this time and in the shoulder season (October/November) will keep costs even lower for you, especially if you're planning to travel solo.
Where to stay in Chobe National Park
There are lots of different types of accommodation inside and right by the Chobe National Park, from luxury lodges for those with refined tastes to more budget options for the cash-conscious. On the higher end of the budget scale, the Chobe Safari Lodge comes highly recommended by travelers, as does Chilwero for a laid-back atmosphere and even the Zambezi Queen — a fancy boat that allows you to sleep on the Chobe River for prime wildlife sightings.
If you want a more wallet-friendly option, then the Chobe Bakwena Lodge is the perfect place to safari responsibly. The Thebe River Safaris Lodge is also recommended for budget travelers who don't want to sacrifice their comfort. Perhaps the most budget-friendly option, however, is camping. There are a number of campsites just outside the park, including one at the Chobe Safari Lodge, which can provide a range of amenities. You could also opt to camp with a rooftop tent on your 4x4. Sleeping under the stars has to be one of the best ways to connect to this wild and beautiful destination.