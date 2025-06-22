Skip Kenya Or Tanzania For A Safari In This Less-Traveled Country Called 'The Elephant Capital Of The World'

Tanzania and Kenya, East Africa's wildlife destinations, dominate the headlines when it comes to safaris. This isn't without merit; Kenya is one of the world's best countries to see wildlife, and Tanzania is home to one of East Africa's most underrated national parks. Visitors flock to these locations to catch a glimpse of the Big Five, Africa's venerated list of the most exciting megafauna to spot on safari (elephants, lions, Cape buffalo, rhino, and leopards), as well as the beautiful cultures and scenery around every corner. Though these destinations deserve to be on any animal fanatic's bucket list, there is one spot nestled just above South Africa that's perfect for lovers of one specific, spectacular species: elephants.

Botswana is the country in Africa with the most elephants, boasting more than 130,000 in 2022. The majority of these gentle giants are found in the north of the country, with Chobe National Park (which is so far north it borders Namibia) providing some of the best chances to spot them. Up to 50,000 elephants flock to the banks of the Chobe River from April to October, the dry season, to enjoy the cool, flowing waters. The chance to observe these elephants in their natural habitat — along with the other Big Five species and many more incredible animals – has made Chobe National Park in Botswana the place to be for your next safari.