An Overlooked City Once Named Hipster Capital Of The US Is An Outdoorsy Gem With A Stunning Waterfront
If you're thinking of taking a vacation to the Pacific Northwest, one city that might immediately come to mind is Portland, Oregon. After all, it has some of the coolest neighborhoods, like Slabtown, the downtown-adjacent wasteland that has transformed into a wildly trendy area. However, if you were to go across the Columbia River, you'd run into an equally awesome, if not as widely-recognized, city: Vancouver, Washington.
Although just a river separates these two cities, they have considerably different vibes. Much like how tourists often mix up Portland and Seattle, Vancouver may look the same on the surface, but once you spend time there, you'll understand more of the nuances. Plus, if you're into trying new and trendy things, Vancouver was once called the "Hipster Capital of the United States." However, since the title came from a London-based company, take it with a grain of locally-sourced sea salt.
Overall, if you want the charm and funkiness of Portland but with smaller crowds and more of a "small town" feel, Vancouver might be just the ticket.
Getting to know Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, also known as The Couve, is a much smaller city than Portland, but thriving where it counts. Its population is about a third of the size of Portland's, with around 200,000 people calling the city home (compared to Portland's 650,000). But, when looking at Vancouver's waterfront district, you'd swear the two cities were comparable in size. The district encompasses condos, office buildings, swanky restaurants, and walkable trails overlooking the Columbia River. There's plenty to do here, and it's a scenic spot to soak up the Pacific Northwest vibes.
The Waterfront Renaissance Trail stretches well beyond the district, crossing under the Interstate-5 bridge and reaching Surprise Beach. Nearby is another shopping area with the popular McMenamins eatery and brewery next to the water. The trail runs for several miles, making it an ideal way to get some fresh air while exploring some of Vancouver's best amenities.
Beyond the waterfront, what makes this city such a hipster paradise? First, there are over two dozen pubs and taprooms in the city, so you're never far from a cold beverage. Second, there's an abundance of "alternative" restaurants and stores, specializing in vegan food, farm-to-table dining, and sustainable business practices. Basically, if you want to avoid shopping and eating at big chains, Vancouver has you covered.
Taking a hipster vacation to Vancouver
Given its proximity to Portland, the fastest way to get to Vancouver is by flying into one of the most beautiful airports in America, Portland International Airport. From there, it's just a quick drive across the Interstate-205 bridge to get into Vancouver. Hotels are abundant in the city, particularly closer to the river, so you'll have plenty of excellent places to rest and recover after a day of exploring.
Although downtown and the waterfront are popular spots to hang out, Vancouver is full of green spaces and outdoorsy destinations. So, if you visit during the spring and summer, you can take full advantage and go hiking, biking, and exploring. One of the closest options is Fort Vancouver, which is in the center of the city and allows you to learn more about Vancouver's rich history. Another hotspot is Vancouver Lake Regional Park on the western side of the city. There, you can stroll along the beach, engage in various water activities, or leisurely hike along miles of trails.
Ready to grab some food at a hip local restaurant? There are tons of options to satisfy your taste buds. For farm-to-table dishes, Elements is about as good as it gets. If you want fresh, local seafood, try The Cove, which is part of the Tidewater Cove Marina. Although there are tons of breweries, Loowit Brewing Company combines locally-sourced cuisine with some incredible beers on tap. Finally, if you're a little bit country, Six Shooter is a cowboy-style bar in the heart of downtown.