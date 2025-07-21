An Overlooked City Once Named Hipster Capital Of The US Is An Outdoorsy Gem With A Stunning Waterfront

If you're thinking of taking a vacation to the Pacific Northwest, one city that might immediately come to mind is Portland, Oregon. After all, it has some of the coolest neighborhoods, like Slabtown, the downtown-adjacent wasteland that has transformed into a wildly trendy area. However, if you were to go across the Columbia River, you'd run into an equally awesome, if not as widely-recognized, city: Vancouver, Washington.

Although just a river separates these two cities, they have considerably different vibes. Much like how tourists often mix up Portland and Seattle, Vancouver may look the same on the surface, but once you spend time there, you'll understand more of the nuances. Plus, if you're into trying new and trendy things, Vancouver was once called the "Hipster Capital of the United States." However, since the title came from a London-based company, take it with a grain of locally-sourced sea salt.

Overall, if you want the charm and funkiness of Portland but with smaller crowds and more of a "small town" feel, Vancouver might be just the ticket.