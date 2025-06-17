Oregon's Gritty Downtown-Adjacent Wasteland Has Been Transformed Into A Wildly Trendy Portland Neighborhood

When planning a trip to Portland, there are plenty of neighborhoods to consider. If you want to bite into tourist attractions like Voodoo Doughnut or Powell's City of Books (the largest independent bookstore in the world), take your itinerary downtown. If you're on the hunt for a cool, underrated Oregon gem with a walkable small-town feel, set your sights on the Kerns neighborhood — heads up, they have a Voodoo Doughnut location there, too. However, if you're looking for an up-and-coming neighborhood with industrial chic vibes, great bites, and hip coffee shops where you can order the best coffee in all of America, be sure to add Slabtown to your list.

Nestled between the chic, gallery-lined streets of the Pearl District, and the sophisticated shops and eateries that comprise Nob Hill, the steadily-growing neighborhood got its gritty nickname from an 1870s lumber mill in the area that discarded scraps (or "slabs") of wood that were used by the city's residents as fuel for wood-burning stoves. After decades of existing as a wasteland of empty lots and industrial buildings, its several blocks have transformed into a small but mighty neighborhood of hotspots. A 10-minute bike ride away from downtown, Slabtown is an underrated destination with plenty of quintessential Portland experiences for your next Rose City getaway.