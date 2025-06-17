Oregon's Gritty Downtown-Adjacent Wasteland Has Been Transformed Into A Wildly Trendy Portland Neighborhood
When planning a trip to Portland, there are plenty of neighborhoods to consider. If you want to bite into tourist attractions like Voodoo Doughnut or Powell's City of Books (the largest independent bookstore in the world), take your itinerary downtown. If you're on the hunt for a cool, underrated Oregon gem with a walkable small-town feel, set your sights on the Kerns neighborhood — heads up, they have a Voodoo Doughnut location there, too. However, if you're looking for an up-and-coming neighborhood with industrial chic vibes, great bites, and hip coffee shops where you can order the best coffee in all of America, be sure to add Slabtown to your list.
Nestled between the chic, gallery-lined streets of the Pearl District, and the sophisticated shops and eateries that comprise Nob Hill, the steadily-growing neighborhood got its gritty nickname from an 1870s lumber mill in the area that discarded scraps (or "slabs") of wood that were used by the city's residents as fuel for wood-burning stoves. After decades of existing as a wasteland of empty lots and industrial buildings, its several blocks have transformed into a small but mighty neighborhood of hotspots. A 10-minute bike ride away from downtown, Slabtown is an underrated destination with plenty of quintessential Portland experiences for your next Rose City getaway.
Where to grab grub in Slabtown
Portland is a foodie city, and there are plenty of trendy bites to be had in Slabtown. But first, coffee. With locally-roasted beans, fresh pastries, and a chic industrial atmosphere, Good Coffee is a better-than-good option. For spooky brews, sip to your little black heart's content at Memento Mori Café, a macabre coffee shop with signature "gothiachinos" and brunch that's to die for. A lively French-American-inspired bistro, Café Nell is a local charmer fit for any occasion. Get cozy by the red-tiled fireplace on rainy days, or enjoy a sparkling champagne cocktail on the patio during sun-kissed happy hours. Pro tip: plan a girls' night out on a Wednesday to take advantage of $9 drinks and dishes.
For brews and bites, head to Lucky Labrador Brewing Company, serving pints of craft beer and delicious pub grub and pizzas named after your favorite four-legged friends. Meanwhile, G-Love mixes things up with their reverse steakhouse menu, with fresh vegetable dishes as entrées and savory proteins as the sides. After dinner, shoot a game of pool and channel your inner pinball wizard at Paymaster Lounge, a retro neighborhood bar with casual vibes.
Where to saw logs in Slabtown
While there are plenty of cool hotels downtown — such as the Hotel Zags, a unique retreat to rent adventure gear from and nightly s'mores — Slabtown is home to one of the city's hippest hotels: Inn at Northrup Station. Built in the 1970s, the refurbished boutique hotel triumphs in vibrant decor with local artwork, retro-outfitted suites the size of a studio apartment, and an idyllic rooftop terrace. With the Portland Streetcar line at your front door (and complimentary passes to ride at the front desk), you'll have easy access to downtown attractions in your backyard. If you want to live like a local, book your stay at Slabtown Village, a trio of modern tiny homes built next to three Victorian homes from 1875.
Wherever you choose to lay your head at night, be sure to wander over to get your mind blown at the Freakybuttrue Peculiarium. Keeping Portland wonderfully weird, the local art gallery and museum is open daily from noon to 6 p.m., boasting bizarre memorabilia, PNW urban legends, and quirky gifts for horror fans and comic book nerds. As a steadily growing destination neighborhood in Rose City, there's truly a little something for everyone in Slabtown.