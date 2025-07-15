This Quirky Festival On Lake Michigan's Edge Fills A Small Midwest Town With Polish Flavors And Fun

Get your head scarves, socks, and sandals ready — Lake Michigan's wackiest event is back this July. From July 25 to July 27, thousands of people will gather in Whiting for one of its best celebrations of cultural heritage, Pierogi Fest, complete with live music, parades, food trucks, and, naturally, lots of pierogies. The one-of-a-kind event has become a Whiting, Indiana, tradition over the past 30 years, and this year's festivities promise to be just as unforgettable as the 29 before it.

Inspired by the connection between culinary and cultural roots, food is, of course, front and center at Pierogi Fest. But the festival incorporates plenty of other quirky elements, too. While attending the festivities, look out for the buscias — a Polish-American word for "grandmother" — who serve as the symbols of the event. Pierogi Fest actually features a whole zany cast of characters, from the buscias to Pieroguettes and Mr. Pierogi himself. Don't miss the Precision Lawn Mowing Team, either; inspired by a Whiting tradition where men would wear their Sunday best to mow the lawn, you can watch the "lawnmower brigade" — often clad in "dad-like" apparel, complete with socks and sandals — push their lawnmowers through town. You'll also want to make sure you don't miss Pierogi Fest staples like the polka parade, traditional folk dances, or the pierogi toss and eating contest.

From the first event in 1993, which started with just a handful of vendors and sold around 1,200 pierogies, nowadays, it's estimated that millions of the food item are bought at each annual festival. Over the years, multiple fun additions were incorporated into the event, like a beer garden (beer and pierogies are a natural fit, after all). But while the festival is based around Eastern European heritage, Pierogi Fest features all sorts of food, with this year's vendor lineup including everything from Greek to Mexican and Caribbean cuisine.