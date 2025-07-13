This Stretch Of Lake Michigan's Shore Is Indiana's Secret Town With Beaches, Dunes, And Waterfront Trails
Tucked along the Indiana Dunes sits one of Lake Michigan's best-kept secrets, a century-old lakeside community with small-town vibes and waterfront activities. Ogden Dunes is home to 1,200 residents in the northwestern tip of Indiana and is surrounded by some of the best shorelines in the Midwest. Founded in 1925, the town is celebrating its centennial in 2025 with community events, including a 100th Birthday Party with a play, refreshments, and horse-drawn carriage rides.
The town was built along the Dunes Highway, also known as U.S. Route 12, a 2,484-mile road that includes a scenic drive along Lake Michigan. The route starts in Gary, Indiana, and runs through quaint communities and beautiful countryside. It ends in Detroit, Michigan, and offers stops along the lakeshore, including the Michigan City Lighthouse. If you want another cost-efficient way to see the beautiful landscapes of the Midwest without having to drive yourself, check out Amtrak's train from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest.
While Chicago has free waterfront gems like Navy Pier, Ogden Dunes offers a quieter alternative. Located just 40 miles from Chicago, it's an easy hour-long drive or train ride (via the South Shore Line) to get to the town. Surrounded by natural beauty and urban convenience, it is an ideal place for a quick day trip or low-key weekend getaway.
Getting outdoors in Ogden Dunes
Ogden Dunes beach has soft sand, calm waters, and beautiful lake views. It is also generally quieter and less crowded than nearby West Beach and Portage Lakefront & Riverwalk. There are several trails connecting it to the Indiana Dunes and other surrounding communities. One of those is the Tolleston Dunes, which is located less than a mile from the town. The nearly 3-mile trail takes about 2 hours to hike on average and winds through sand mounds that were formed thousands of years ago.
Ogden Dunes has a history of outdoor adventure. In the 1920s it was briefly home to the highest ski jump in the United States that was used to train Olympic athletes. Today, it still draws hikers looking for physically demanding trails. One such example is the three-dune challenge, a 1.5-mile trek that climbs 552 feet over three towering dunes. The hike starts on trail eight just outside the park's nature center. While the climb is tough, many say it is worth it because of the breathtaking views it provides of the lake. Those who successfully hike the challenge also get a commemorative sticker and postcard at the visitor center.
If you're looking to get out on the water, there are several spots for kayaking, canoeing, or paddleboarding. One popular excursion is the Deep River Water Trail, a 16-mile stretch that connects Lake George to Lake Michigan. The calm current makes it easy to navigate through woods, grasslands, and marshes. Along the shoreline, you'll paddle past miles of untouched wilderness, which plays home to unique plant species and wildlife like river otters and osprey.
Protecting the Dunes
The Indiana Dunes are more than just a stop along Lake Michigan's shore. The National Park Service has ranked it the fourth most biologically diverse national park in the country, with more than 1,000 plant species, historic dunes, forests, wetlands, and a lakeshore ecosystem.
The region is also home to more than 350 species of birds, and in 2024, Ogden Dunes was named a "Bird Town" by the Indiana Audubon Society. The honor recognizes communities that create bird-friendly environments and engage in learning about and sharing information on the area's unique ecology. The Ogden Dunes Environmental Advisory Board also plays a key role in preserving natural resources to support the health and well-being of the residents and wildlife that live there.
Ogden Dunes might not be a famous Lake Michigan destination, but its quiet beaches, wooded trails, and commitment to conservation make it a hidden wonder. And if you're looking to tour more of Indiana's lakeshore after a visit, check out the city of Whiting. The walkable beach city full of retro charm is just a 30-minute drive from this under-the-radar, nature-loving town.