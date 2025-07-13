This Stretch Of Lake Michigan's Shore Is Indiana's Secret Town With Beaches, Dunes, And Waterfront Trails

Tucked along the Indiana Dunes sits one of Lake Michigan's best-kept secrets, a century-old lakeside community with small-town vibes and waterfront activities. Ogden Dunes is home to 1,200 residents in the northwestern tip of Indiana and is surrounded by some of the best shorelines in the Midwest. Founded in 1925, the town is celebrating its centennial in 2025 with community events, including a 100th Birthday Party with a play, refreshments, and horse-drawn carriage rides.

The town was built along the Dunes Highway, also known as U.S. Route 12, a 2,484-mile road that includes a scenic drive along Lake Michigan. The route starts in Gary, Indiana, and runs through quaint communities and beautiful countryside. It ends in Detroit, Michigan, and offers stops along the lakeshore, including the Michigan City Lighthouse. If you want another cost-efficient way to see the beautiful landscapes of the Midwest without having to drive yourself, check out Amtrak's train from Chicago to the Pacific Northwest.

While Chicago has free waterfront gems like Navy Pier, Ogden Dunes offers a quieter alternative. Located just 40 miles from Chicago, it's an easy hour-long drive or train ride (via the South Shore Line) to get to the town. Surrounded by natural beauty and urban convenience, it is an ideal place for a quick day trip or low-key weekend getaway.