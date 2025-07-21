The Stunning Florida Beach Where You Can Find Prehistoric Shark Teeth (And Take Them Home)

The coastal shelf on which Caspersen Beach and its surrounding area is located was, at one point, underwater. These waters were home to a profusion of marine life, including a large number of sharks. As the water receded, these once-underwater areas became accessible, allowing one to easily sift through the sand and find remnants of the past that were put there when it was all still under the ocean. While there are some seriously shark-infested beaches in America, Caspersen is luckily not one of them anymore.

So why do shark teeth outnumber the remnants of so many of the other creatures that would have lived, died, and decomposed at the same time? And why aren't people finding the rest of the shark's skeleton? There are two major factors at play. The first is that sharks have a significantly higher number of teeth than most marine animals. Depending on the species, they can have numbers in the hundreds or even the thousands. Thus, when a shark dies and decomposes, it leaves a lot of teeth behind. Second, unlike most fish, which have bony skeletons, sharks have skeletons made of cartilage, which is softer and decomposes more easily. Therefore, fossils of ancient shark skeletons usually do not survive and are extremely rare finds.

Despite how interesting they may be, shark teeth are some of the most common fossils one can find. Because of how much Caspersen Beach has been combed over the years, finding a large tooth in the sand is unlikely. If you're looking for a rare shark tooth, the kind that belonged to one of the bigger sharks that have their own movie franchises, you may have to go some distance out to sea and dive to the ocean floor.