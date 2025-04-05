These Are The Most Shark-Infested Beaches In America

The most dangerous shark-infested beach in the United States is New Smyrna Beach, Florida. In fact, this sunny locale is not only locally infamous, but it's also internationally known for its high number of shark encounters. Business Insider has even gone so far as to dub it "the shark bite capital of the world." The entire state of coastal Florida is a hotbed of shark activity, but there seems to be an alarming amount of activity around this Volusia County location.

With 259 non-fatal shark bites recorded in the Sunshine State between 2012 and 2021, 32 of those incidents were recorded on New Smyrna Beach (as detailed by the Florida Museum). There are ways to vacation safely on New Smyrna Beach, however. For instance, your likelihood of encountering a shark in these waters decreases if you avoid water sports such as surfing and other board sports.

While the waves at New Smyrna Beach are ideal for surfing, it is also a very dangerous place to be spending hours on end in deep water. While the nutrient-rich waters are heaven for tiny, harmless fish like mullets and menhadens, it's these species that are like caviar to sharks — and multiple different kinds of shark at that. So, you add an influx of yummy fish and surfers wading far out from the coastline, and what do you get? An exponentially high number of shark encounters.