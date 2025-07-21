One Of The Best Places To Live In Connecticut Is A Charming Town With Unique Shops, Orchards, And Delectable Dining

You don't have to tour all of the roughly 1 million square feet of greenhouse space in the bedding plant capital of Connecticut, but you can see some beautiful plants and flowers at places like Tower Farms and Cheshire Nursery. Come fall, farms in Cheshire are filled with happy customers picking fresh fruit, enjoying farm activities, and eating delicious fall treats. Drazen Hill Orchards, Old Bishop Farm, and Hickory Hill Orchard all showcase the best that autumn in New England has to offer.

If you've still got the outdoor bug, visit Roaring Brook Falls, the second-largest waterfall in the state , which is just as destination-worthy as the waterfall at this lush Connecticut state park. The Falls Trail to Roaring Brook is only 1.5 miles, but nearby Sleeping Giant State Park has 32 miles of hiking trails to explore. The Farmington Canal Heritage Trail also travels through town, giving residents a chance to explore a paved path (with only a few unfinished sections) that runs 54 miles north to the Massachusetts border.

And it wouldn't be a visit to a quaint New England town without a few souvenirs, so be sure to check out some of Cheshire's unique shops. Seems Like Yesterday is an adorable hub of vintage furniture and collectibles, and The Red Owl has jewelry and gifts to keep you looking and feeling great. But the shop that best embodies this close-knit community is ReRead Books, a used bookstore that helps provide job training for individuals with special needs.