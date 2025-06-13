The 'Pizza Capital Of The US' Is An Unexpected Connecticut Destination With Exceptional Eats
Since its founding in 1701, Yale University has, for many, been the primary reason to venture to New Haven, Connecticut. The institution's museums have long drawn tourists, whether they're in search of art, natural history, the sight of an original Gutenberg bible at the library of rare books, or even a free museum that will spark curiosity about your brain.
But as food tourism has risen, the best reason to visit the small city has changed, with its exceptional eats now taking center stage. It was made official in 2024, when New Haven was named "Pizza Capital of the United States." In May of that year, U.S. representative Rosa DeLauro stood on the steps of the Capitol building and entered it as fact into Congressional record. "There are some naysayers from Chicago," DeLauro stated. "Really? No contest. Connecticut has the most pizzerias of any state per capita."
The declaration was controversial beyond Chicago, drawing ire from New Yorkers, too, in The New York Times, but the best way to form one's own opinion is to taste for oneself. Why not plan a trip beyond Connecticut's quiet beach towns with New England charm and take a bite of comparatively gritty New Haven?
Taste the Connecticut Pizza Trail in New Haven
The first thing to know about pies in New Haven? They're known as "apizza," pronounced "ah-BEETZ." The trend for pizzas with thin crusts and charred edges began in 1925, when Neapolitan immigrant Frank Pepe opened his coal-fired shop. His eponymous restaurant still draws lines of pizza faithfuls for its product that owes its distinctive character to its high-hydration dough, cooked in an arid oven. The result might remind some diners of New York-style pies but perhaps could be considered even more mouthwatering, thanks to local recipes like the original tomato pie, which has only a light shower of grated Romano for cheese, or the rightfully famous white clam pizza, with its garlicky topping of meaty little mollusks.
In 2025, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced the unveiling of The Pizza Capital Trail, also known as the Connecticut Pizza Trail. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is No. 2 on the trail's official list, which was ranked based on public votes. The top spot is Modern Apizza, which opened in 1934. The third spot belongs to another New Haven treasure, Sally's Apizza. Like Pepe's, nearby Sally's has expanded to include other locations in Connecticut and beyond, but the original still attracts crowds, waiting for a taste of its lovably oily pies.
In total, the pizza trail's top 20 features six New Haven restaurants, not including nearby pizzerias that serve New Haven-style pies. Those who are looking for less of a wait for their hot, cheesy meal may want to try Bar, with its Mexican street corn pizza; Ernie's Pizzeria, in operation for over 50 years; or Est Pizza, known for its mashed potato pie with bacon and sour cream.
Go beyond pizza in New Haven
Though it might sound appealing to get out of town and try even more pizza (such as Grigg Street Pizza in Greenwich, which is situated between New Haven and NYC), there is perhaps more to life than cheese, sauce and crust. In terms of eating, that could mean Indian street food like frankie rolls at Sherkaan, Thai tacos at September in Bangkok, or taking in the beauty of the waterfront — and a Tower of Shells — at award-winning Shell & Bones.
Speaking of views, there are parks aplenty in New Haven. Lighthouse Point is a vintage beachy treasure, thanks to its 1920s carousel and historic lighthouse. East Rock features 427 acres along the Mill River, an ideal spot for canoeing or kayaking. Adjacent Edgerton Park is the 22-acre former estate of prominent businessman Frederick Foster Brewster.
The least expensive way to get to New Haven likely doesn't involve landing in Connecticut. Instead, it's best to fly into an NYC airport, then take the train north, which takes around two hours. Alternatively, Hartford's Bradley International is an hour-long drive away. Once in New Haven, both the Blake Hotel and the Study at Yale are close to major sites, though you'll have to drive about 1 mile to Frank Pepe's and Sally's Apizza. Well worth the effort to try what may well be the best pizza in the United States.