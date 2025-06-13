The 'Pizza Capital Of The US' Is An Unexpected Connecticut Destination With Exceptional Eats

Since its founding in 1701, Yale University has, for many, been the primary reason to venture to New Haven, Connecticut. The institution's museums have long drawn tourists, whether they're in search of art, natural history, the sight of an original Gutenberg bible at the library of rare books, or even a free museum that will spark curiosity about your brain.

But as food tourism has risen, the best reason to visit the small city has changed, with its exceptional eats now taking center stage. It was made official in 2024, when New Haven was named "Pizza Capital of the United States." In May of that year, U.S. representative Rosa DeLauro stood on the steps of the Capitol building and entered it as fact into Congressional record. "There are some naysayers from Chicago," DeLauro stated. ​"Really? No contest. Connecticut has the most pizzerias of any state per capita."

The declaration was controversial beyond Chicago, drawing ire from New Yorkers, too, in The New York Times, but the best way to form one's own opinion is to taste for oneself. Why not plan a trip beyond Connecticut's quiet beach towns with New England charm and take a bite of comparatively gritty New Haven?