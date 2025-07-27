London's World-Famous Hotel Is An Undeniably Lavish VIP Experience Known For Hosting Celebrities

"If you're blue and you don't know where to go, why don't you go where fashion sits," croons a line in the classic tune "Puttin' on the Ritz," whose original lyrics were penned by Irving Berlin. Though the song was inspired by flashily dressed residents in 1920s Harlem who looked like they were headed to the fancy Ritz-Carlton in Manhattan, it could just as easily describe getting dressed up to visit The Ritz in London.

In fact, certain areas of the hotel enforce a dress code, including The Ritz Restaurant, which requires gentlemen to wear a jacket and tie when dining on its Michelin-starred meals. Formal wear is also required for afternoon tea in The Palm Court, an elegant affair composed of loose-leaf tea, finger sandwiches, fresh-baked scones, and an optional glass of sparkling champagne, all set to the serenades of a live pianist. For those craving more champagne, the hotel's Caviar & Champagne Experience commences daily in the Long Gallery, boasting an opulent atmosphere to complement the sophisticated tasting. For a nightcap, The Rivoli Bar serves signature cocktails in Art Deco-style surroundings.

Among the hotel's other lavish touches is the Rolls-Royce chauffeur service. Each classic automobile is operated by a dapper personal driver, offering guests the opportunity to explore London in style. Personal butler service is also available for an added cost, and is complimentary when booking the Green Park Signature Suite. Of course, every room is dripping with luxury, outfitted with timelessly elegant decor and en suite marble bathrooms.