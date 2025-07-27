London's World-Famous Hotel Is An Undeniably Lavish VIP Experience Known For Hosting Celebrities
With budget-friendly hotels soaring into the $200 range, London is a notoriously pricey city to sleep in. Brimming with glamorous five-star Art Deco-style hotels like Claridge's and the luxurious Lanesborough — which boasts one of the most expensive suites in the world – the elite European destination boasts an abundance of lavish retreats.
In the heart of Mayfair, a notably sophisticated district in central London, The Ritz London is one such retreat. Dating to 1906, the grand oasis is steeped in history, and its opulent suites have hosted a number of prestigious guests, from Hollywood royalty like Charlie Chaplin to British monarchs such as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. Offering a five-star experience, The Ritz prides itself on upholding the most refined of English traditions, including luxury afternoon tea engagements, chauffeurs, and personal butler services. Meanwhile, its elegantly appointed interior has served as the backdrop for hit films and royal celebrations. A crown jewel in London's treasure trove of luxury hotels, The Ritz's sparkle is undeniably brilliant.
Puttin' on the ritz at The Ritz
"If you're blue and you don't know where to go, why don't you go where fashion sits," croons a line in the classic tune "Puttin' on the Ritz," whose original lyrics were penned by Irving Berlin. Though the song was inspired by flashily dressed residents in 1920s Harlem who looked like they were headed to the fancy Ritz-Carlton in Manhattan, it could just as easily describe getting dressed up to visit The Ritz in London.
In fact, certain areas of the hotel enforce a dress code, including The Ritz Restaurant, which requires gentlemen to wear a jacket and tie when dining on its Michelin-starred meals. Formal wear is also required for afternoon tea in The Palm Court, an elegant affair composed of loose-leaf tea, finger sandwiches, fresh-baked scones, and an optional glass of sparkling champagne, all set to the serenades of a live pianist. For those craving more champagne, the hotel's Caviar & Champagne Experience commences daily in the Long Gallery, boasting an opulent atmosphere to complement the sophisticated tasting. For a nightcap, The Rivoli Bar serves signature cocktails in Art Deco-style surroundings.
Among the hotel's other lavish touches is the Rolls-Royce chauffeur service. Each classic automobile is operated by a dapper personal driver, offering guests the opportunity to explore London in style. Personal butler service is also available for an added cost, and is complimentary when booking the Green Park Signature Suite. Of course, every room is dripping with luxury, outfitted with timelessly elegant decor and en suite marble bathrooms.
Legendary guests at The Ritz
Over the years, The Ritz has welcomed many notable guests through its doors. In the hotel's first decade, luminaries such as King Edward VII, Winston Churchill, and Dwight Eisenhower graced its halls. By the 1920s, The Ritz had become a favorite amongst Hollywood stars as well, attracting the likes of Charlie Chaplin and Tallulah Bankhead. Judy Garland was also known to frequent the hotel, often sipping afternoon tea in The Palm Court. In essence, The Ritz quickly became one of London's most glamour-filled retreats. Former First Lady Jackie Onassis even compared it to "paradise."
In addition to Hollywood royalty, The Ritz has also attracted its fair share of British royalty. Queen Elizabeth II adored dining at The Ritz Restaurant, and held her 80th birthday on the hotel's ground floor in 2006. In 2002, she hosted a birthday party for The Prince of Wales at the hotel — the same year he bestowed the Royal Warrant for Banqueting and Catering Services, a prestigious award recognizing The Ritz's exceptional service. In 2003, Sir Roger Moore spent a night at the hotel after his knighting ceremony.
The Ritz is no stranger to the screen, either. In 1999, scenes with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant were filmed for "Notting Hill" in the opulent Trafalgar Suite. A decade and a half later, scenes for the finale of "Downton Abbey" took place in The Ritz Restaurant. Even with its impressive roster, you don't have to be a celebrity, monarch, or film crew to stay at The Ritz. Regardless of fame, the historic hotel gives you the opportunity to fulfill your magical London fantasies in the most luxurious of surroundings.