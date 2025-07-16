What Tourists Need To Know About Spain's Flooding And How It Could Impact Your Travel Plans

Spain is a popular tourist destination, and is actually the best country for road trips in all of Europe. However, thanks to recent unpredictable storms, tourists are being warned of potential danger. Almost half of the provinces in Spain faced flash floods and hail, primarily in the north and east of the country. The storm swept through quickly, leaving many unprepared and quite a few residents in the hospital from various injuries. Some regions received nearly 4 inches of rain in less than an hour. Videos posted online show water high enough to drag cars and sweep away people. Thankfully, at the time of writing, there were no reported casualties.

Areas like Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, Tarragona, Zaragoza, Huesca, and Teruel were all issued warnings that have since been lifted. Catalonia and Valencia have also been heavily impacted by the storms. The U.S. Embassy website offers warnings and safety advisories with links to local Spanish sources for weather advisories and traffic conditions, allowing you to check and see if the area is clear before traveling to the affected regions.

This storm appears to be the same weather pattern to have caused the severe flooding in 2024. What makes these storms particularly bad is that they are usually unpredictable, as they are outside of the normal jet streams. While there are no specific bans on tourists visiting at this time, officials do urge travelers to exercise caution if heading to flooded areas and pay close attention to weather updates.