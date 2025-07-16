What Tourists Need To Know About Spain's Flooding And How It Could Impact Your Travel Plans
Spain is a popular tourist destination, and is actually the best country for road trips in all of Europe. However, thanks to recent unpredictable storms, tourists are being warned of potential danger. Almost half of the provinces in Spain faced flash floods and hail, primarily in the north and east of the country. The storm swept through quickly, leaving many unprepared and quite a few residents in the hospital from various injuries. Some regions received nearly 4 inches of rain in less than an hour. Videos posted online show water high enough to drag cars and sweep away people. Thankfully, at the time of writing, there were no reported casualties.
Areas like Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, Tarragona, Zaragoza, Huesca, and Teruel were all issued warnings that have since been lifted. Catalonia and Valencia have also been heavily impacted by the storms. The U.S. Embassy website offers warnings and safety advisories with links to local Spanish sources for weather advisories and traffic conditions, allowing you to check and see if the area is clear before traveling to the affected regions.
This storm appears to be the same weather pattern to have caused the severe flooding in 2024. What makes these storms particularly bad is that they are usually unpredictable, as they are outside of the normal jet streams. While there are no specific bans on tourists visiting at this time, officials do urge travelers to exercise caution if heading to flooded areas and pay close attention to weather updates.
What else you need to know about Spain's flooding affecting travel
Though the bad weather originally took place on July 12, 2025, the negative effects could last for weeks or even months. There are still areas where locals are missing, and cars are underwater. When the water levels finally lower, there will be plenty more for the country to do. This includes cleaning up cities and towns, and repairing and restocking damaged shops. All of this could affect tourism and what places are open around Spain.
Given the severe and unexpected storms, it's unclear which forms of transportation such as trains and bus routes are operating as normal. But given that there's currently no travel bans, if you've already planned a trip, your vacation could still be moving forward — but you'll want to check your airline and hotel bookings. Unfortunately, many flights and holiday bookings don't necessarily offer refunds or rescheduling due to extreme weather. As well, natural disasters may be among the surprising things your travel insurance doesn't cover. If you can't cancel, take time to research and be prepared for the problems and safety concerns to be aware of before you arrive. You can even follow travel experts top tips for traveling through a storm successfully.