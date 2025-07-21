Samantha Brown Shares Her 'Frugal First Class' Hack To Start Any Vacation Out Fresh After A Long Flight

If there's one thing Emmy-award winning host of "Places to Love" Samantha Brown knows, it's the best way to travel. Whether it's protecting yourself from pickpocketing abroad or getting a canceled flight re-booked immediately, Brown knows all the travel hacks — and then some. After traveling to more than 60 countries over the last two decades, she definitely knows a thing or two about traveling internationally, and just how exhausting it can be. It's so easy to get thrown off your circadian rhythm when traveling abroad and to lose the first few days of a trip to exhaustion. But Brown has mastered how to start a vacation fresh after an incredibly long flight: Book your hotel for the day before you arrive.

Think about it. If you leave the U.S. in the evening, you may arrive in Europe in the morning, while your body still thinks it's 2 a.m. In order to combat this, some travelers opt to spend to spend tens of thousands of dollars on first-class tickets just to achieve some semblance of a good night's sleep. While there are many ways to survive ultra long-haul flights with your sanity intact, Brown shared on Instagram how her "frugal first class" travel strategy helps you keep your rhythm without skipping a beat.