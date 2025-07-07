Samantha Brown's Airport Hack For Getting A Canceled Flight Re-Booked ASAP

Few people know the ins and outs of travel like Samantha Brown. When your flight has been canceled and you're stuck in an airport, it's best to turn to an expert like Brown for the best advice on your next move. Fortunately, she shares a few of her best tips for travel days with inclement weather on her blog. No matter the reason for your flight cancellation, chances are you'll want to be on the next flight out. While the best thing to do if your flight gets canceled due to weather is call customer service while waiting in line at the airport, the avid traveler recommends that you head to your social media apps instead.

According to Brown, many airlines have reallocated a lot of customer service staff from phone lines to social media. If you reach out directly on various apps such as Instagram, Threads, or X (formerly Twitter), you can ask questions and receive help directly. Plus, you won't have to wade through the many automated menus that are typically waiting on the other side of a phone call. The expert explains on her website, "It's sometimes possible to get re-booked via social media faster than if you wait in line with the 150 other people whose flights are canceled or called the airlines' toll-free number." Though this is a very helpful tip for getting better service from airlines faster, there are a few other things to do immediately after your flight gets delayed.