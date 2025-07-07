Samantha Brown's Airport Hack For Getting A Canceled Flight Re-Booked ASAP
Few people know the ins and outs of travel like Samantha Brown. When your flight has been canceled and you're stuck in an airport, it's best to turn to an expert like Brown for the best advice on your next move. Fortunately, she shares a few of her best tips for travel days with inclement weather on her blog. No matter the reason for your flight cancellation, chances are you'll want to be on the next flight out. While the best thing to do if your flight gets canceled due to weather is call customer service while waiting in line at the airport, the avid traveler recommends that you head to your social media apps instead.
According to Brown, many airlines have reallocated a lot of customer service staff from phone lines to social media. If you reach out directly on various apps such as Instagram, Threads, or X (formerly Twitter), you can ask questions and receive help directly. Plus, you won't have to wade through the many automated menus that are typically waiting on the other side of a phone call. The expert explains on her website, "It's sometimes possible to get re-booked via social media faster than if you wait in line with the 150 other people whose flights are canceled or called the airlines' toll-free number." Though this is a very helpful tip for getting better service from airlines faster, there are a few other things to do immediately after your flight gets delayed.
Follow up with these rebooking tips
Apart from calling and messaging the airline on social media, there are a few other options for getting on the next flight. Many airlines allow passengers to rebook their own flight in the app if it is canceled. Select the "change flight" option in the app. Next, pay attention to the app's cues and follow its directives. This is one of the easiest ways to act quickly without the need for an agent. One of the most helpful parts of acting fast after a flight cancellation is getting ahead of the crowd. But if you prefer to talk to someone directly, there are still a couple of other options.
While rushing to stand in the airline's customer service line at the airport can be a time-wasting mistake, you should try to connect with an agent on your phone while waiting in the queue. Samantha Brown also recommends using Gethuman.com to talk with a real person, as the service quickly bypasses prompts that connect you to different lines. If you reach the agent before you're able to rebook on your own, you'll have their help to guide you through the process. For those who are at the airport already, head to the gate your flight was scheduled to depart from. The agents here can typically rebook your flight and hand you an updated boarding pass.