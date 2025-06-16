14 Tips From Flight Attendants For Surviving Ultra-Long-Haul Flights

Whatever you might think, every seat is not created equal. Obviously, there are different classes within an aircraft, and there are even differences between business class and first class, even if that isn't readily apparent. But within economy, which is the type of ticket that we will concentrate on, the seats do vary. As Johanna notes, "The biggest factor contributing to misery on the aircraft is unfortunately the most difficult to fix, and that's lack of space and comfort." That is most directly related to the seat because that is where passengers spend most of their time. "Opt for an exit row when possible, as these rows typically have a few more inches of legroom," Johanna advises. "Same with the bulkheads, or the first row of a seating section that faces a wall. Choosing these areas in the plane can afford a bit more space without requiring a pricey upgrade."

Janna Barrett, who works for a major commercial airline and is also a writer for Medium, suggests a clever hack for making economy more bearable. "I met a passenger who said that when a lie-flat seat is either unavailable or out of budget, he books three adjacent economy seats. It's still more affordable than one seat in the premium cabin, and it allows him to stretch out and get some rest." However, Barrett does warn passengers against certain economy seats. "Any row with its back immediately in front of a window exit will have the recline function disabled on its seats. Most airlines let you see where your seat is on the map before booking your ticket, so if reclining is important to you, confirm that."