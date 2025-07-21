Michigan's Most Charming Art Destination Is Full Of Award-Winning Local Pieces In The Heart Of The State

The Michigan Art Walk was originally launched in 1996, and it was part of a university initiative known as the "Ferris Renaissance." The purpose was to enhance the university's persona through art. Previously, Ferris State was known more for its technical programs, but by embracing this project, the university has become a celebrated art destination that showcases impressive sculptures by renowned Michigan artists.

The man who led this renaissance was the sculptor Barron Naegel, whom the university commissioned to launch the project. Under his bio on the Ferris State website, Naegel is quoted as saying, "In 20 years, we can turn this campus into a walking art museum. Here will be an environment that will be known and respected for its art collection." Now, 30 years later, it seems his vision has come to fruition. Naegel's work is also a part of the Michigan Art Walk. His sculpture, titled "Dimensional Learning," has been on display there since 1996.

Other highlights around the campus include Albert Young's "Totem Stack," a towering, industrial-looking form constructed from steel and cast glass, and Ronald Farrington Sharp's "Escape," featuring four larger-than-life concrete figures deep in conversation. Fritz Olsen's "Ripples" is another stand-out, a beautifully undulating form carved in limestone portraying the interaction of wind and water.