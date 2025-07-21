Michigan's Most Charming Art Destination Is Full Of Award-Winning Local Pieces In The Heart Of The State
Michigan might not be the first place you think of for art, but the state is making a name for itself in both big cities and small towns. From charming, artsy coastal towns like Saugatuck to impressive museums in Detroit, there's no shortage of artwork to enjoy in the Great Lakes State. In the heart of Michigan, there is a top art destination featuring works by award-winning local artists.
The Michigan Art Walk is located in the city of Big Rapids on the Ferris State University campus. This collection features over 20 sculptures, with the first sculptures dating back to 1996. Even though the Michigan Art Walk is on a university campus, it's open to the public. However, if you're not a part of the university, you will need to get a guest permit to park on campus. You can obtain a guest permit by visiting Ferris State's Department of Public Safety, located at 1319 Cramer Circle, or by calling them at 231-591-5000.
The history of the Michigan Art Walk
The Michigan Art Walk was originally launched in 1996, and it was part of a university initiative known as the "Ferris Renaissance." The purpose was to enhance the university's persona through art. Previously, Ferris State was known more for its technical programs, but by embracing this project, the university has become a celebrated art destination that showcases impressive sculptures by renowned Michigan artists.
The man who led this renaissance was the sculptor Barron Naegel, whom the university commissioned to launch the project. Under his bio on the Ferris State website, Naegel is quoted as saying, "In 20 years, we can turn this campus into a walking art museum. Here will be an environment that will be known and respected for its art collection." Now, 30 years later, it seems his vision has come to fruition. Naegel's work is also a part of the Michigan Art Walk. His sculpture, titled "Dimensional Learning," has been on display there since 1996.
Other highlights around the campus include Albert Young's "Totem Stack," a towering, industrial-looking form constructed from steel and cast glass, and Ronald Farrington Sharp's "Escape," featuring four larger-than-life concrete figures deep in conversation. Fritz Olsen's "Ripples" is another stand-out, a beautifully undulating form carved in limestone portraying the interaction of wind and water.
Explore beyond the Michigan Art Walk in Big Rapids
Ferris State University is located in Big Rapids, Michigan, and the nearest big city is Grand Rapids, which is approximately an hour's drive away. If you're coming from Detroit, it should take about three hours to get to Big Rapids. The advantage of Big Rapids being a college town is that it has plenty of hotels for out-of-town visitors. Hotel prices will depend on when and where you stay, but they can range from around $60 a night to nearly $200 a night.
While in Big Rapids, you can enjoy plenty of outdoor fun, including golfing, fishing, hiking, and biking. The Dragon Trail is especially great for those who love a good outdoor trail adventure. This 45-mile stretch runs along Hardy Pond and features bridges, scenic views, and beautiful greenery.
The Big Rapids area also offers more art and culture to explore beyond the Michigan Art Walk. The city is home to a wide range of local events, social outings, museums, and theaters. On Ferris State's campus, you can visit their fine art museum or attend a live concert. Big Rapids even has an annual Festival of the Arts, which runs for the entire month of February. This winter festival in an artsy Michigan city features concerts, exhibits, workshops, and classes.