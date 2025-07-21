The Viral TikTok Luggage Hack To Avoid Utilizing (Airport Staff Will Completely Ignore It)

It's always exciting to find travel hacks that make things easier on you when you head out on vacation. However, some of them, despite going viral, don't always work. In fact, there is one hack out there that went viral on TikTok that you may have tried, only to find out that it didn't help at all. You may have seen videos like the one from TikTok user @tyrrerr that says you can keep your luggage from getting damaged by putting a fragile sticker or tag on it. It makes sense to assume that these stickers would mean that luggage handlers will treat your bag more gently. However, that isn't always the case. You can check out the TikTok video below.

While there are some people working in the baggage department who may use a softer touch on a bag with a fragile sticker, that's not always going to be the case. Plus, it may be out of their hands. One poster on Reddit's r/Flights page who said they were a baggage handler for two years explained, "The good ones of us will mind the fragile bags and treat them nicely. However, our kind treatment will be outweighed by the airport's automated baggage handling system, which will not differentiate between fragile and non-frangible bags — it will not be kind. Bags can get bumped around big time up there. For this reason, I would say no, [a fragile sticker] realistically doesn't mean anything." In fact, this video posted by @pubity on Instagram shows bags being unloaded via ramp in a way that isn't exactly gentle.